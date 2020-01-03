Mr. Mead started out in the car business, designing for Ford. By 1970 he had founded his own firm, Syd Mead Inc., and had a wide range of clients, working on architectural interiors and exteriors, restaurants, catalogs, and more.

Syd Mead, a designer whose wide-ranging work included envisioning vehicles of the future as well as helping to shape the look of environments in movies like “Blade Runner,” “Tron,” and “Aliens,” died on Monday at his home in Pasadena, Calif. He was 86.

His first movie credit was in 1979 on “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” as a “production illustrator.” Three years later for “Blade Runner,” he was “visual futurist.” His other credits included “conceptual artist” on “Tron” (1982), “Aliens” (1986), and others; “vehicle designer” on “Mission to Mars” (2000); and “mask maker design” on “Mission: Impossible III” (2006).

Mr. Mead had a reputation for doing thorough research and making educated guesses about what was to come.

“It’s believable, it’s stylish, it feels like it has gone through an evolutionary process to reach this design level,” Steven Lisberger, the director of “Tron,” said in the trailer for “Visual Futurist: The Art and Life of Syd Mead,” a 2006 documentary by Joaquin Montalvan.

Sydney Jay Mead was born on July 18, 1933, in St. Paul to Kenneth and Margaret Mead. His mother was a homemaker, and his father was a Baptist preacher, which meant the family moved frequently. Mr. Mead graduated from high school in Colorado Springs.

He served three years in the Army, stationed in Okinawa, then in 1959 graduated from the Art Center School of Los Angeles (now the Art Center College of Design, Pasadena) and went to work at Ford’s Advanced Styling Studio, where designers were exploring what cars of the future might look like. Some of his ideas were later seen in the Ford Falcon Futura, introduced in 1961.

After two years at Ford, he did design work for various other companies, including United States Steel, before forming Syd Mead Inc. Philips Electronics was among his new firm’s biggest clients.

He and Servick, who were together for 38 years, married in 2016. He is also survived by a sister, Peggy Mead.