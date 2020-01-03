His death was confirmed by a spokesman for 4AD, who did not specify the cause.

Vaughan Oliver, a British graphic designer whose album covers for independent record label 4AD became visual accompaniments to influential alternative rock bands like Pixies, the Breeders and Cocteau Twins, died Sunday in London. He was 62.

Mr. Oliver said: “My goal was always to turn music into an object.”

Mr. Oliver grew up immersed in rock music and was intrigued by album cover art. After studying design, he knew that he wanted to make artwork that was a fitting accompaniment to the music on an album.

“I always wanted to design sleeves as a kid,” he said in an interview with online magazine Designboom. “Record sleeves are ephemeral, and I always wanted to make them more than that.”

Mr. Oliver began designing album covers for 4AD after meeting Ivo Watts-Russell, who founded the label with Peter Kent in 1980, at a party in London. He formed a design partnership called 23 Envelope with photographer Nigel Grierson in 1983. After he parted ways with Grierson in 1988 he kept working for 4AD, collaborating with Chris Bigg and other artists under the studio name v23.

4AD became known for releasing music that did not conform to mainstream expectations, and Mr. Oliver’s cover designs helped catch the eyes of record store browsers who might not have heard of the label’s artists. Each of his illustrations was informed by the band’s music, and therefore they were quite diverse, but they shared a surrealist sensibility.

Mr. Oliver and his studio partners designed a cover with a ghostly lace photograph for the Cocteau Twins’ celestial album “Treasure” (1984) and doused a Valentine’s Day heart with what looked like blood on a brilliant green and red background for the cover of the Breeders’ “Last Splash” (1993), an album that began as a side project for Pixies bassist Kim Deal and Throwing Muses guitarist Tanya Donnelly.

His designs for Pixies, a jarring indie rock band from Boston that inspired later alternative groups, included a sepia photo of a topless flamenco dancer for “Surfer Rosa” (1988); a red, ringed Earth for the cover of “Bossanova” (1990); and a photograph of a monkey with a halo overlaid with a geometric design and surrounded by numbers for “Doolittle” (1989).

Shortly after the release of “Minotaur” (2009) — a Pixies boxed set that featured new work by Mr. Oliver and included the band’s first five studio albums on vinyl and gold-plated CDs, a fine-art book, a book of photographs, and other elaborate memorabilia — the band’s frontman, Black Francis, told The Edmonton Journal that Mr. Oliver “was the only person outside the Pixies that visually represented the band.”

Mr. Oliver said that he needed to communicate with bands and carefully consider their music before he could make artwork that conveyed their style.

“I simply tried, all through my career, to create a different identity for each band I worked with,” Mr. Oliver said. “Creating feelings or aesthetic moods derived from the music, from the texture and atmosphere the music itself already had. You would only get that thanks to a close collaboration and many conversations with the band in particular.”

Among the other 4AD artists for whom Mr. Oliver designed covers were This Mortal Coil, Lush, TV on the Radio, and Scott Walker. A memorial on the label’s website said that “without Vaughan, 4AD would not be 4AD,” adding that “his style also helped to shape graphic design in the late 20th century.”

Vaughan William Oliver was born in Sedgefield, County Durham, England, on Sept. 12, 1957, to Doreen (Tindale) and Ernest Oliver. His father was a mining surveyor. He grew up in Newton Aycliffe, also in County Durham, before earning a bachelor’s degree in graphic design at what is now Northumbria University in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1979.

Soon after that he moved to London, where he connected with Watts-Russell and began his long collaboration with 4AD.

“We somehow managed to compliment and bolster each other in our mission to transcend mediocrity,” Watts-Russell wrote in a personal remembrance on the label’s site.

His first work for the label was in 1980 for the Modern English single “Gathering Dust,” and his last was in 2018 for a 30th-anniversary reissue of two Pixies records. He also designed cover art for the band Bush and for music by filmmaker David Lynch. He had international showings of his art, taught design and worked with commercial clients like Microsoft, Sony, and L’Oréal.

He is survived by his wife, Lee Widdows; two sons, Beckett and Callum; and a sister, Alison Oliver.

Mr. Oliver said that he thought cover art remained an important complement to music, even though digital music formats have largely made physical albums obsolete.

“The cover, even if it has no physical presence, is another music tool,” he said. “That’s why there are still covers today that are very . . . true. Any cover capturing and expressing the state of mind of the music it represents is true.”