As the game began, the Bruins’ center led Chicago Blackhawks’ star Bobby Hull by one point in the National Hockey league scoring race. “The fans were shouting all the way through to the finish for Horvath,” the Globe reported.

Although the Boston Bruins had been eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs a few days earlier, a near-capacity crowd showed up at Boston Garden in 1960 for the season finale to root for Bronco Horvath.

Mr. Horvath (in an undated photo) played several seasons for the Rochester Americans of the AHL.

But Hull clinched the scoring title that night with a goal and an assist.

As for Mr. Horvath, “luck wasn’t with him,” the Globe noted. He was struck in the jaw by a shot, taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for X-rays, and missed the second period before returning.

Advertisement

Mr. Horvath, who was part of what was then dubbed the “Uke Line,” died Dec. 17 in Cape Cod Hospital of complications of pneumonia. He was 89 and lived in South Yarmouth.

Though the Bruins and Blackhawks finished in a 5-5 tie that March 1960 night and Mr. Horvath didn’t manage to remain the NHL’s top scorer, not all was lost.

Bruins general manager Lynn Patrick gave Mr. Horvath a $1,000 bonus to match what Hull received from the league for the scoring title.

The Uke Line — Johnny Bucyk at left wing, Vic Stasiuk at right wing, and Mr. Horvath at center — earned its nickname during the 1954-55 season, when the trio played for the Edmonton Flyers, Detroit’s Western Hockey League farm team.

Bucyk and Stasiuk were of Ukrainian descent and Mr. Horvath’s family was from Croatia — close enough for the media.

Mr. Horvath had “a great shot and a quick release,” Bucyk said.

“Bronco had that great shot, Vic was a hard-nosed guy who went up and down his wing, and Johnny was just a solid player and body-checker,” recalled their former Bruins teammate, center Don McKenney.

Advertisement

In the 1959-60 season, Mr. Horvath set what is still a Bruins record with a 22-consecutive game point streak. His 80 points (39 goals, 41 assists) made him the highest scoring Bruin in 30 years, and he was awarded the Elizabeth C. Dufresne Trophy as most outstanding player in home games.

After a game against Detroit in January 1960 when he scored two goals — one of which he slipped to the side the goalie into the open net — Mr. Horvath mentioned former Bruins manager-coach Art Ross’s adage: “The only way to get a goal shooting straight at the goalie is putting the puck through him.”

In the Globe interview he added: “I didn’t want to do that.”

During his four seasons with the Bruins, including two shortened by injuries, he scored 103 goals and added 112 assists in 227 regular season games, along with 7 goals and 6 assists in 19 playoff games.

In January 1961, Mr. Horvath offered advice to Bruins winger Willie O’Ree, the NHL’s first black player, which led to his first career goal — the game-winner against Montreal.

“ ‘Shoot along the ice,’ he told me,” O’Ree recalled to the Globe after the game, in which he beat Canadiens goalie Charlie Hodge with a low shot. Mr. Horvath, O’Ree added, “told me to shoot with my arms in closer to my body, and it would enable me to keep the puck on the ice.”

Advertisement

To strengthen his own wrists, Mr. Horvath used hockey skate laces to attach a 10-pound weight to a broom handle, and he would roll up the weight with outstretched arms.

Mr. Horvath, whose strong wrists helped make him a scratch golfer, used the weight as a doorstop after his playing days — until two of his grandsons resurrected it as young hockey players.

His daughter, Barbara Roach of South Boston, said Mr. Horvath was a phenomenal athlete who could pick up any sport.

“I bought a dart board when I was a teenager and bang, bang, bang — he hit the bull’s-eye three times on the first try,” she said.

Bronco Joseph Horvath was a son of John Horvath and the former Mary Zebec, who operated a general store and an ice cream and hamburger stand in Port Colborne, Ontario.

Mr. Horvath began his hockey career with the Galt Blackhawks junior team in 1948 and finished with the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League in 1970. He played for five of the original six NHL teams and with the Minnesota North Stars.

After the 1960-61 season, Mr. Horvath was not protected by the Bruins and was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks.

From 1962 until he retired, Mr. Horvath played mostly for the Americans, helping lead them to three Calder Cup championships. He is an inductee to the AHL and Rochester Americans halls of fame.

“When Bronco had the puck on his stick, he was a magician,” recalled defenseman Don Cherry, his Rochester teammate and later the Bruins coach.

Advertisement

Mr. Horvath coached the London Knights in Canada, the Cape Cod Cubs of the Eastern and North American professional leagues, and, for one season, the Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School team.

“I learned a lot from Bronco,” said Nick Fotiu, whose early steps toward an NHL career were taken as a rookie with the 1973-74 Cape Cod Cubs.

“Once, he taped my gloves to my stick, reminding me to keep both hands on it,” Fotiu recalled. “He was so knowledgeable and he gave me a chance to succeed.”

Mr. Horvath, who operated a commercial cleaning business out of his home, was a member at Cummaquid Golf Club in Barnstable.

In 1953, he married Dalia Tonelli, who was known as Dolly. She died in 1997. He married Flora Andressen in 2012.

In addition to his wife and daughter, Mr. Horvath leaves a son, Mark of Longview, Texas; two stepsons, Christian McCue of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Leonard McCue of Dennis; four grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and two step-grandchildren.

A service has been held. Burial was in Chandler Gray Cemetery in West Yarmouth.

“Dad was vocal and funny,” said Barbara, “and he could really spin a hockey tale.”

Bucyk said the Uke Line shared “a special togetherness. We talked after games about how we could improve and Bronco always tried to help the team in every way he could.”

Marvin Pave can be reached at marvin.pave@rcn.com.