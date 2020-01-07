Ms. Wurtzel announced in 2015 that she had breast cancer, a challenge that she initially dismissed as ‘‘nothing’’ compared to giving up drugs. She underwent a double mastectomy, but the breast cancer recently metastasized to her brain, said her husband, Jim Freed. The immediate cause of death was complications from leptomeningeal disease, which occurs when cancer spreads to the cerebrospinal fluid.

WASHINGTON — Elizabeth Wurtzel, who chronicled her struggles with depression and drug addiction in best-selling memoirs that helped spur a boom in confessional writing, turning her into a Gen X touchstone at 26 with the publication of ‘‘Prozac Nation,’’ died Jan. 7 at a hospital in Manhattan. She was 52.

Advertisement

Writing with extreme candor, Ms. Wurtzel was one of several authors who helped reinvigorate the personal memoir in the 1990s. The form had long been dominated by politicians, artists or entertainers — celebrities and other bold-faced names. Ms. Wurtzel was instead a self-described ‘‘20-nothing,’’ largely unknown outside circles who read her rock criticism in publications such as the New Yorker and New York magazine.

Her harrowing debut, ‘‘Prozac Nation: Young and Depressed in America’’ (1994), established her as one of the most provocative writers of her generation, generating awe among readers who saw in her work an honest depiction of depression and mental health issues, as well as derision from some critics who accused her of self-absorption, narcissism and relentless self-promotion.

The book took its name from an antidepressant that she was one of the first to be prescribed, and it drew comparisons to William Styron’s memoir ‘‘Darkness Visible’’ (1990), which had kickstarted a national dialogue surrounding depression, and Susanna Kaysen’s ‘‘Girl, Interrupted’’ (1993), which recalled the author’s mental health struggles as a young woman in the 1960s.

Ms. Wurtzel was decades younger that Styron and Kaysen and far more explicit in her descriptions of razor blades that sliced up her legs at age 11, sex acts that left her with chapped lips, and a ‘‘black wave’’ of depression that led to a suicide attempt.

Advertisement

Its description of a young woman’s messy, emotionally torturous journey into Harvard University and adulthood was later viewed as a precursor to television shows such as ‘‘Girls,’’ created by Lena Dunham.

‘‘By turns wrenching and comical, self-indulgent and self-aware, ‘Prozac Nation’ possesses the raw candor of Joan Didion’s essays, the irritating emotional exhibitionism of Sylvia Plath’s ‘Bell Jar’ and the wry, dark humor of a Bob Dylan song,’’ wrote New York Times book critic Michiko Kakutani. If the memoir needed ‘‘some strict editing,’’ she added, it was nonetheless marked by passages of ‘‘sparkling, luminescent prose.’’

Although it divided critics, its influence could be seen in the wave of confessional writing that followed, said author and Yale writing instructor Anne Fadiman, including in the 1990s bestsellers ‘‘A Child Called ‘It’ ’’ by Dave Pelzer, ‘‘The Liars’ Club’’ by Mary Karr, ‘‘Angela’s Ashes’’ by Frank McCourt, and ‘‘The Kiss’’ by Kathryn Harrison.

‘‘Even if the memoirists who followed her didn’t read ‘Prozac Nation’ (and I bet they did),’’ Fadiman said by e-mail, ‘‘its success definitively announced several things that were especially important to women writers: It’s okay to be indiscreet. It’s okay to take risks. It’s okay to write something that will embarrass your grandmother. It’s okay to write about sex, drugs and depression. It’s okay to be over the top. It’s okay to be a bad girl. It’s okay if you aren’t always likable.’’

Advertisement

‘‘Elizabeth’s message was: Never sweep anything under the carpet,’’ she added. ‘‘Good, bad, whatever — it’s you. Embrace it. Own it. No excuses. No apologies.’’

Ms. Wurtzel went on to make ‘‘a career out of my emotions,’’ as she later put it, receiving a reported $500,000 advance for her second book, the essay collection ‘‘Bitch: In Praise of Difficult Women’’ (1998). For the cover photo, she posed topless, sneering at the camera and raising a middle finger; the opening pages included scathing quotes from reviewers, in addition to the usual round-up of praise.

By then, however, Ms. Wurtzel’s life had been upended by cocaine and amphetamines. In her second memoir, ‘‘More, Now, Again’’ (2002), she recalled a period of writing that was fueled and nearly derailed by drug use, which included crushing and snorting 40 tablets of Ritalin a day. Traveling to Scandinavia, she smuggled cocaine through her diaphragm; back home in the United States, she asked friends to overnight the drug via FedEx.

Those misadventures apparently ended for good in 1998, when Ms. Wurtzel said she stopped using drugs, aside from the antidepressants that she credited with keeping her alive. Within a decade, she launched a new career, graduating from Yale Law School and working for several years at the white-shoe firm of Boies Schiller Flexner.

The 9/11 terrorist attacks had left her feeling ‘‘powerless’’ and unable to write, she told the Times, explaining her decision to become a lawyer. (Elsewhere, she said she simply went on a whim.) But her writing never stopped — and, as it had from nearly the beginning of her career, her own life remained a focus.

Advertisement

In a 2018 essay for New York magazine, she wrote of discovering that Donald Wurtzel — the man she had believed for 50 years was her father — was not. Instead, she said she learned that she was the daughter of photographer Bob Adelman, a leading chronicler of the civil rights movement.

‘‘Life,’’ she wrote, ‘‘is just a shock to the system.’’

Elizabeth Lee Wurtzel was born in Manhattan on July 31, 1967. Her mother, Lynne Winters, was an assistant at Random House when she had an affair with Adelman, according to Ms. Wurtzel. He remained a family friend, lived a block away and died in 2016. Ms. Wurtzel said it was only after his death that she learned of their relationship, through a call from his girlfriend and then from Winters.

At the time, Ms. Wurtzel was traveling to a physical therapy appointment as part of her breast cancer treatment, the result of a diagnosis that she attributed to the BRCA mutation. She later found that she had inherited the gene from her father.

Ms. Wurtzel graduated from Harvard College in 1989, after receiving a college journalism award from Rolling Stone for her stories in the student-run Crimson newspaper. She was fired from a Dallas Morning News internship amid accusations of plagiarism but found work as a music critic, and began turning an unpublished 20,000-word article about Harvard into a personal account of depression.

Advertisement

‘‘I was encouraged to either turn it into a novel or make it more of a sociological study of depression in young people or something,’’ she later told the Crimson. Originally titled ‘‘I Hate Myself and I Want to Die,’’ it was changed to ‘‘Prozac Nation’’ at the insistence of her editor and adapted into a 2001 movie starring Christina Ricci.

Ms. Wurtzel also published an advice book, ‘‘Radical Sanity’’ (1999, later known as ‘‘The Bitch Rules’’ and ‘‘The Secret of Life"). After receiving her law degree in 2008, she wrote about intellectual property law in the 2015 book ‘‘Creatocracy.’’ She married Freed that year in a ceremony presided over by her friend and law-firm boss David Boies.

She later separated from her husband, but the couple remained close.

In a 2013 essay for New York magazine, she wrote that she was ‘‘fortunate to have been well paid for an almost pathological honesty,’’ a kind of unfiltered openness to the world that she found impossible to live without it.

‘‘I have always made choices without considering the consequences, because I know all I get is now,’’ she concluded. ‘‘Maybe I get later, too, but I will deal with that later. I choose pleasure over what is practical. I may be the only person who ever went to law school on a lark. And I wonder what I was thinking about with all those other larks, my beautiful larks, larks flying away.’’