NEW YORK — Harry Kupfer, a German director whose inventive and often provocative stagings of Wagner operas put him in the vanguard of a generation that sought to reinterpret the canon, died Monday in Berlin. He was 84.

His agency, Arsis Artist Management, said he died after a long illness.

Mr. Kupfer, whose career began in East Germany, rose to international fame in 1978 with an innovative production of Wagner’s “Der Fliegende Holländer” at the Bayreuth Festival that reframed the story as the fantasy of its heroine. He became the director of the Komische Oper in East Berlin three years later and held that post for 21 years, through the reunification of Germany.