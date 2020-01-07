NEW YORK — Harry Kupfer, a German director whose inventive and often provocative stagings of Wagner operas put him in the vanguard of a generation that sought to reinterpret the canon, died Monday in Berlin. He was 84.
His agency, Arsis Artist Management, said he died after a long illness.
Mr. Kupfer, whose career began in East Germany, rose to international fame in 1978 with an innovative production of Wagner’s “Der Fliegende Holländer” at the Bayreuth Festival that reframed the story as the fantasy of its heroine. He became the director of the Komische Oper in East Berlin three years later and held that post for 21 years, through the reunification of Germany.
He developed a strong partnership with the conductor Daniel Barenboim, collaborating with him on a post-apocalyptic “Ring” at Bayreuth and later on Wagner’s 10 mature operas at the Berlin Staatsoper. Mr. Kupfer’s extensive work at two of Berlin’s three major opera houses led the German press to call him the “opera king of Berlin.”
Over a six-decade career, Mr. Kupfer would direct more than 200 opera productions and go from enfant terrible to elder statesman. He outraged some purists with concept-driven productions that employed unusual settings, but he also won hoards of admirers — and influenced generations of directors.