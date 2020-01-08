For more than 40 years, Mr. Wade — who was known by the nickname Daddy-O — built whimsical, enormous public art that nodded to Texas’ culture of bigness, gaining renown for his uninhibited style but also drawing attention as a serious artist.

His wife, Lisa Wade, said the cause was cardiac arrest.

NEW YORK — Bob Wade, a Texas artist whose 40-foot-long iguana sculpture once perched atop the Lone Star Cafe in Manhattan and whose 63-foot-high saxophone lured patrons to a blues nightclub in Houston, died Dec. 24 at his home in Austin. He was 76.

Like most of his creations, his iguana, which he christened Iggy, could not be ignored.

“I know for sure that Texans are fascinated by critters — all kinds of critters,” he said in a 1999 documentary film about his work, “Too High, Too Wide and Too Long: A Texas-Style Road Trip,” directed by Karen Dinitz.

In the movie, which follows him around the state to view his artwork, Mr. Wade and friends tow his Iguana Mobile, an Airstream trailer that he customized with a fiberglass iguana’s head in front, a tail in back and a saddle on top.

Iggy wound up at the Lone Star, a Texas-themed honky-tonk in the 1970s after Mr. Wade had shown the iguana at an exhibition in Western New York, near Niagara Falls. Impetuously picking up the phone one day at 2 a.m., he called Mort Cooperman, the club’s owner, and asked him if he would like to install the sculpture on the roof of the Lone Star building, at Fifth Avenue and 13th Street. Cooperman said yes, agreeing to pay Mr. Wade $1,000 a year for Iggy — the deal was originally for five years — and $1,000 a year for his bar tab.

Iggy remained in place for most of the 1980s by a banner that proclaimed, “Too Much Ain’t Enough,” and survived a lawsuit filed by residents who called the sculpture grotesque. Mr. Wade became a favorite of Mayor Edward Koch’s.

But when the Lone Star went out of business in 1989, the sculpture was removed, leaving it without a permanent home until the Fort Worth Zoo acquired it in 2010 to promote a new herpetarium there.

The iguana was Mr. Wade’s opening act; there would be many more gigantic, kitschy installations: A sextet of 10-foot-tall dancing frogs and an alligator made of Altoid tins. A New Orleans Saints helmet made largely out of an old Volkswagen. A hog-shaped motorcycle made from salvaged Harley Davidson parts. A colossal pair of simulated ostrich-skin boots.

The boots, made of polyurethane foam and supported by steel skeletons, were commissioned by the Washington Project of the Arts; Mr. Wade built them in 1979 in a space near the White House.

The work, rising 35 feet 3 inches, was certified in 2014 by the Guinness World Records as the tallest cowboy boot sculpture in the world.

Robert Schrope Wade was born in Austin on Jan. 6, 1943 to Chaffin and Pattie (Womack) Wade.

Bob showed artistic talent as a boy. He loved hot rods, and when he showed up with one at the University of Texas Austin, where he studied art, a fraternity brother nicknamed him Daddy-O.

Mr. Wade married Lisa Sherman. In addition to his wife, he leaves two daughters, Rachel Wade and Christine Codelli; and three grandchildren.