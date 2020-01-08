The environmental crisis, he added, “is an issue of that spiritual magnitude.”

“The most profound role churches have always played is that of moral arbiter,” he told the Globe in 1991. “They point to the crises and the deepest meaning of a situation. Think of the role the churches played on the abolition issue.”

In an earlier era of environmental awareness, the Very Rev. James Parks Morton insisted that clergy must consider protecting the world’s natural resources a key spiritual priority.

Rev. Morton, who formerly served as dean of the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, N.Y., for a quarter-century, died Saturday in his Manhattan home. He was 89 and had been treated for Alzheimer’s disease, his daughter Polly Morton Barton told The New York Times.

During his tenure, he transformed the cathedral into a vibrant center for the arts, the homeless, circus performers, endangered animals, and interfaith engagement.

He gave over the cathedral’s great stone pulpit to a variety of speakers, among them the homeless and gay people (even before they were officially accepted as clergy in the Episcopal Church). He invited Catholic priests, rabbis, imams, and leaders of other faiths. Among the guest preachers were the Nobel laureates Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Elie Wiesel.

“One Sunday morning the Dalai Lama will preach the sermon, on another occasion a rabbi teaches from the pulpit,” he wrote in 1986 for an anniversary report of his Harvard College class.

Rev. Morton’s efforts also expanded the church’s role in the surrounding community. He opened a homeless shelter on the cathedral grounds and worked to empower the poor by helping create a program that assists people as they rebuild, occupy, and own apartments in abandoned buildings.

He also introduced the Blessing of the Animals on St. Francis Day. Elephants and llamas — as well as neighborhood dogs, cats, and goldfish (in bowls) — were brought in for the annual event. The elephants came from the Big Apple Circus, which, for a time, found its off-season home at the cathedral.

“The animals bless us as we bless them,” Rev. Morton said at the 1990 ceremony. “So, in the presence of these beautiful beasts, we will pray this year for ourselves: that we may have the wisdom and the courage to be more faithful custodians of God’s creation.”

Rev. Morton also turned the cathedral into a cultural destination by hosting music and dance programs, including some that continue to this day.

Kusumita Pedersen, a scholar of religion who worked on interfaith programs with Rev. Morton, said social justice remained at the core of all he did: “He told me, ‘My conservative wealthy donors forgive me all the social justice programs if I give them the arts.’ ”

For several years he brought Leonard Bernstein and the New York Philharmonic to the cathedral on New Year’s Eve.

He was appointed dean of the cathedral in 1972 by the Rev. Paul Moore Jr., who was then the new bishop of the diocese. Together, they re-envisioned the church as “a medieval cathedral for New York City” that would engage the city in all its promise and problems.

At the time, New York City was in the midst of a financial crisis that almost drove it to bankruptcy. The cathedral, between Columbia University and Morningside Park, with Harlem beyond, was a symbol of the city’s stagnancy. A century after its cornerstone had been laid, the building remained unfinished. What had been built was largely unused and sat on a neglected piece of property.

In 1979, Rev. Morton began a program for unemployed young residents of Harlem and Newark, N.J., to train with master stonemasons to continue construction of the cathedral towers. “We will resume building this great house of God,” he said at the time, “and revive the dying art of stone craft by teaching it to the young people of our neighborhood.” The program lasted several years.

“His cathedral was on the urban margin,” Matthew Weiner, an associate dean at Princeton University, wrote about Rev. Morton in his doctoral dissertation about religious life in New York City, “but, through his own jagged sense of curiosity and showmanship, he transformed this crippling fact into an asset by inventing projects that involved those from the surrounding communities in inventive ways.”

A native of Houston, James Parks Morton attended Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire and Harvard College, from which he graduated in the class of 1951. As a senior majoring in architecture, he heard a speech by Rev. Moore that changed his life.

“He heard Paul tell the story about St. Martin giving his cloak to the poor,” his daughter Polly told the Times.

After Harvard, Rev. Morton did graduate work at Trinity College in Cambridge, England, from which he received a master’s in theology, and then studied at the General Theological Seminary in New York, he wrote in 1966 for his 15th Harvard class report.

Subsequently, he was a priest in Jersey City, N.J., coordinated a Joint Urban Program for the Episcopal church in New York, and directed the Urban Training Center for Christian Mission in Chicago, which encouraged greater awareness of society’s needs.

“Only as the minister is himself grasped by the realities of life may he teach his flock to make decisions as members of the people of God,” he told the Globe in 1965.

In addition to his daughter Polly, Rev. Morton leaves his wife, Pamela Taylor Morton, whom he married in 1954; two other daughters, Sophia and Maria; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. A fourth daughter, Hilary Morton Shontz, died in 2010.

His funeral will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday in the cathedral.

Rev. Morton stepped down as dean of the cathedral at the end of 1996 and founded the Interfaith Center of New York, which promotes mutual understanding among religions.

Years before climate change became a key matter for political campaigns, Rev. Morton said the environmental crisis was also “a religious issue.”

In the 1991 Globe interview, he called it “one of the most sacred issues there is. We have been bad stewards.

“We are destroying God’s creation.”

Material from The New York Times was used in this report.