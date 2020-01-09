Doing so, he added, was true to her nature.

“She was a very articulate writer,” said Rabbi Robert Goldstein, who has served on Edgewood’s board and who read her work in the community’s news publications. “She frequently wrote essays and articles about proper nutrition and ways that her fellow residents could maintain their health in their old age.”

Though Dorothy Tye set aside a dietician career to raise her three children, her skills were still sharp when the time arrived to move from her longtime Haverhill home to the Edgewood retirement community in North Andover.

“She was a giver and a doer,” Goldstein said in an interview. “Dorothy was someone who wanted to use her gifts, her resources, to improve the lot of others.”

A longtime activist in Jewish organizations in the Merrimack Valley and throughout the region, Mrs. Tye was 101 when she died Dec. 27.

With her husband, Dr. Mauray Tye, she had founded the social action committee at Temple Emanu-El in Haverhill, and she had served as the first president of the synagogue’s sisterhood organization.

The couple also had been involved with New England chapters of B’nai B’rith, the Anti-Defamation League, and the American Jewish Committee, even leading a fact-finding mission in Latin America to meet with Jews living in largely Catholic countries and gauge how they were faring.

“I have a very warm, truly affectionate feeling about the Tyes, particularly Dorothy. She was such a lovely, gracious, warm and sensitive woman,” said Larry Lowenthal, who formerly was New England director of the American Jewish Committee.

“They represented to me the finest virtues of communal leadership,” he added. “They were incredibly committed to the cause of Jewish concerns, both here in America and abroad. They were sensitive to the needs of the entire community — anybody suffering injustice or deprivation.”

Mrs. Tye’s husband, who died in 1995 at 78, was a prominent dermatologist who had taught at medical schools and had held leadership positions in organizations for his specialty.

He, too, was devoted to groups that served the Jewish communities in Haverhill and the region. The Tyes also advocated for a comprehensive evacuation plan for communities close to the Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant — the family had a summer home in the community of Seabrook Beach.

“I don’t think dad ever could have realized the potential he did without mom at his side,” their son Donald of Newton said in a eulogy at Mrs. Tye’s memorial service last week.

Her impact and influence, Donald added, could be seen in all aspects of his parents’ lives.

“Mom was the social force that made dad’s community meetings collegial,” he said. “Dad wouldn’t have and couldn’t have skated or danced so beautifully as they did without mom’s encouragement and help.”

Mrs. Tye “was the most extraordinarily patient and empathic mother,” said her other son, Larry of Cotuit.

“And that’s who she was to everyone all the time,” added Larry, an author and former Globe reporter. “When she gave to people in the community, people thought there must be some kind of motive — why would anyone be so giving?”

Her motivation was simply that she was “a woman of valor,” Goldstein said in his eulogy at her funeral.

“She was a woman of strength who with determination, a streak of independence, and purpose made her own way in the world, choosing her own path,” he added. “She knew her mind and was undaunted in the pursuit of a full and meaningful life, yes as a mother, and a loving wife to Mauray, and a community activist, all done very much on her own terms.”

Born in Portland, Maine, Dorothy Helene Rubinoff was a daughter of Rose Halpern and Selmour Rubinoff.

Her father ran a grocery store until he died of cancer, leaving his wife to raise four children and support the family.

“Our mother was beyond anything I can describe. She lost her husband at age 36 and she had four children,” said Mrs. Tye’s sister, Judy Corlin of New Rochelle, N.Y.

From early on, through adulthood, and into her years in the retirement community, Mrs. Tye “was lovely. She was easy-going. She was accepting. She was Dot,” her sister said.

Mrs. Tye graduated from Portland High School and attended the University of Maine Orono, from which she received a bachelor’s degree.

She was working as a dietician in Boston City Hospital when she met Mauray Joel Tye, who was training to be a physician. They began dating and married in 1946.

“It was very important to my mother that we carry on the Jewish tradition,” Mrs. Tye’s sister said. “Dot picked that up and brought it into her own home.”

Dorothy and Mauray Tye settled in Haverhill, where they eventually would underwrite a lecture program to feature speakers.

They also “worked tirelessly and creatively to bring Jews and Catholics together in dialogue,” Goldstein said in his eulogy. “Today, these alliances have become commonplace; when Dorothy set out on her mission of reconciliation, she was often a lone voice.”

As a community activist, Mrs. Tye spent decades working behind the scenes doing “things at the local level that were the incredibly unglamorous work,” Larry said.

Mrs. Tye also ensured that even her own dinner table was a place to share meals and meaningful conversations. She and her husband “made their home a place for people to gather and talk and understand ecumenicism and Judaism,” Larry said.

Yet for all of Mrs. Tye’s activism in Haverhill and with Jewish organizations, she “couldn’t have been happier watching her children grow, becoming educated, and adults, and seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow into happy little people and then fly away with their own strong wings,” Donald said in his eulogy.

“This made mom so proud,” he added. “Mom never missed a birthday party, bat or bar mitzvah, or graduation.”

In addition to her sons Donald and Larry, and her sister Judy, Mrs. Tye leaves her daughter, Suzanne Goldberg of Plymouth; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Even as failing health limited her activism in later years, “to her last days, when Dot saw someone she knew, she would hold out her hand, and look you in the eye,” Goldstein said. “She had this wonderful habit of taking your hand with her right hand, and then putting her left hand over — creating a kind of hand-sandwich, with yours in the middle! She would look you straight in the eye, a spark of recognition, ‘It is so good to see you . . .’ and you knew she meant it.”

And when visitors left, he added, “the feeling of that special Dorothy Tye greeting lingered — the warmth of her hand, the sincerity in her voice, the embrace of her generous spirit.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.