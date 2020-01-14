Ms. Lewis Jones was head of publicity for Buddah Records, an American company, when in 1971 it struck a distribution deal with the British label Charisma Records that included two albums by Monty Python, which had become famous in Britain after the debut of “Flying Circus” on the BBC in 1969 but was virtually unknown in the United States.

NEW YORK — Nancy Lewis Jones, whose single-minded belief that Americans would find a quirky British comedy troupe amusing was instrumental in getting that troupe’s breakthrough show, “Monty Python’s Flying Circus,” broadcast on American television, died Dec. 20 in Manhattan. She was 76.

She championed the albums and then the television series, finally getting it on the air on PBS in 1974. The next year, when ABC broadcast an edited compilation of the show in its weekday late-night slot, she urged the troupe to go to court to try to stop a second such broadcast, since the editing ruined much of the Pythonesque humor, which relied on running gags, incongruity, and absurdity. The suit didn’t stop the second broadcast, but on appeal it did establish that the Pythons owned the copyright to the “Flying Circus” episodes, an important precedent.

Michael Palin, one of the troupe’s six members, posted a tribute to Ms. Lewis Jones on his blog after her death.

“Python benefited so much from her quiet, persistent enthusiasm,” he wrote.

Nancy Carol Lewis was born Feb. 20, 1943, in Detroit to Mack and Carol (Schulz) Lewis.

“Heavy-duty fundamental Protestant religion ruled — dancing was one of many major sins,” she wrote in an autobiographical essay years later, recalling her childhood. Yet she developed a taste for Elvis Presley and other early rock ’n’ roll.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in film and television production at Michigan State University in 1964.

While in college she was a campus correspondent for Billboard, and after graduating, she went to New York and then London, where the rock scene was exploding. She found work writing for a pop music magazine, Fabulous. In early 1965, she interviewed an emerging band called the Who. She didn’t think they’d be around long.

“They didn’t seem to like each other very much and they were such different people, I just could never see them lasting,” she later told writer John Swenson. Soon she would be the group’s publicist. She also helped promote Jimi Hendrix, Joe Cocker, Traffic, and other acts in the 1960s.

She alternated between the United States and England, working for Island Records and Track Records before landing at Buddah in 1971. Among her proudest accomplishments there, Jones said, was helping to introduce English band Genesis in the United States. It was part of the Charisma distribution deal, which brought Ms. Lewis Jones a stack of British records — all of Charisma’s releases.

“There were quite a few interesting records,” she wrote in a program note for “No Naughty Bits,” a play by Steve Thompson based on the Pythons’ case against ABC, which was produced in London in 2011. “but what really caught my eye were two LPs at the bottom of the pile — ‘Another Monty Python Record’ and ‘Monty Python’s Previous Record.’”

She began taking the troupe’s records to FM radio stations, which she knew from her experience promoting rock acts were willing to try new things and play longer cuts. The Pythons started developing American fans, but there was still a reluctance to import the TV series. Converting the episodes from the European broadcast format to the format used in the United States was expensive at the time, and there was also a fear that “Flying Circus” was too full of Britishisms and British sensibility to interest Americans, not to mention too saucy.

But Ms. Lewis Jones kept at it, and on Aug. 12, 1974, Palin was able to write in his diary (which he later published in book form): “Stop Press: Writing my diary at 11:15 when the phone rings. It’s Nancy from New York, almost speechless with good news. As from October, the entire Python first series is being screened on American TV by PBS.”

PBS affiliates began showing the series, and she became the Pythons’ American manager. In 1975, when ABC (which had bought the rights to the show’s fourth season from Time-Life) broadcast the first installment of the intrusively edited compilations, it was Ms. Lewis Jones who brought the butchery to the Pythons’ attention. They were displeased.

“Any reference to bodily function, any slightly risqué word, anything, as Douglas Adams put it, ‘to do with life,’ was single-mindedly expunged,” Palin wrote in his diary.

“Our reaction,” he added, “turned from disbelief and amazement to anger and outrage.” Ms. Lewis Jones was among those pushing the troupe to bring what became known as Terry Gilliam et al. v. American Broadcasting Companies Inc. (Gilliam being one of the six Pythons).

The result was a sometimes comical proceeding in federal court in New York in which the Pythons, seeking an injunction to stop the second broadcast, tried to put across why the unabridged versions of their sketches were funny and the edited ones were not.

Morris E. Lasker, the judge, agreed that the editing had caused the material “to lose its iconoclastic verve.” But he denied the request for an injunction on the grounds that ABC would suffer substantial losses if the broadcast, less than a week away, were canceled, and that the ownership of the copyright for the material was unclear. The next year an appellate court ruled that the troupe owned its material.

While working on the 1983 film “Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life” she met Jones, who was in the cast. They married in late 1983.

Jones, in a telephone interview, said his wife also helped the Pythons on their individual projects. When Gilliam got into a dispute over the editing of his acclaimed 1985 movie, “Brazil,” Jones said, it was Ms. Lewis Jones who clandestinely showed Los Angeles critics Gilliam’s cut of the movie. The Los Angeles Film Critics Association gave the film its best picture, best director, and best screenplay awards.

In addition to her husband, Ms. Lewis Jones leaves a son, Tim.