Though he had seen searing poverty in South America, he was taken aback at how society’s most vulnerable were treated in the United States.

After ministering to the poor in Bolivia for nearly 25 years, the Rev. John L. Doyle returned home, first to help lead a Brockton church and then to become pastor of a parish not far from where he grew up in Dorchester.

“I cannot believe how indifferent my country became while I was away for a quarter-century working in the barrios of America’s neighbors to the south,” he wrote in a 1999 op-ed essay, when he was 72 and pastor of St. Peter Church in the Meeting House Hill neighborhood. “What in the name of God happened to our priorities?”

A relentless voice for Boston’s poor and the city’s tapestry of immigrants, Father Doyle died Sunday, a day after turning 93 and two days past the 68th anniversary of his ordination.

He had lobbied the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston to assign him to St. Peter Church as his final full-time posting before retiring.

“I decided I wanted to spend my last years as a priest with people who are up against it,” he told the Globe in 2000, when he would gather black, white, Latino, and Cape Verdean parishioners to lobby state and city officials to pay more attention to Boston’s poorest neighborhoods.

“I’ve always been looking for ways to get people to take a role in their lives and to make them better,” Father Doyle added. “I want them to say, ‘I want something to happen.’ ”

Such activism was never at the expense of other duties, including at Most Holy Redeemer Church East Boston, where after retiring he said Mass in Spanish until he turned 90 and where waiting lines stretched through the sanctuary when he offered confession.

“He didn’t just have a message, he had an ear, and that’s not always typical of a clergy person,” said Cheri Andes, who formerly led the Greater Boston Interfaith Organization and Brockton Interfaith Community, organizations to which Father Doyle devoted energy, time, and vigor.

Along with inspiring churchgoers to become activists, he listened to the stories of his poor and immigrant parishioners, whose experiences enriched his homilies.

“It was like a seamless garment he could weave with his sermons,” Andes said.

When Father Doyle became pastor of St. Peter Church, he had been a priest for nearly 45 years, a pastoral journey that took him from initial postings in North Reading and Chelsea to his first missionary assignment in Vernal, Utah — a priest in a predominantly Mormon state.

From there he went to Bolivia in the 1960s, immersing himself in the lives of the poor as one of the early priests to go abroad as part of the Missionary Society of St. James, which was founded by Cardinal Richard Cushing.

“He said to me, ‘Just celebrate Mass where they want to have it. Celebrate their faith, don’t worry about buildings,’ ” recalled the Rev. Frank Morin, who met Father Doyle in Bolivia in the 1980s. “He was very concerned about the weakest in the community.”

Sometimes Father Doyle said Mass in rural fields under makeshift structures, shaded by palm fronds.

At one point, “he convinced the church to let him go to the slums of La Paz and live the simplest kind of life,” said his brother Jim Doyle, a former Globe Washington bureau chief who was part of the Globe team awarded the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 1966. “No church. He’d say Mass wherever. He’d say Mass on the street or in somebody’s home.”

Father Doyle’s living quarters were equally no-frills. “He had an outhouse and a small room,” his brother said.

In a 1967 Globe interview in La Paz, Father Doyle said of his ministry: “We must first go to the people to give them faith.”

Born on Jan. 11, 1927, John L. Doyle was the oldest of six children. His parents were Donald Doyle, a carpenter, and Mary Catherine MacDonald, a domestic — immigrants from Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia. They had met in Boston and occasionally spoke Gaelic at home.

In the 2000 interview, Father Doyle recalled that his parents owned neither a car nor a home. “We didn’t take vacations,” he said. “We took trolley rides to Franklin Park.”

Even in his Dorchester youth “he always had an affinity for poor people as individuals,” his brother said.

And from the outset as a priest, Jim added, Father Doyle “had no ambition to be in the institutional part of the Catholic Church, to be in the hierarchy.”

That was just as well because Father Doyle “was always outspoken, speaking truth to power, and he’d do it with anybody,” said his brother, who lives in Gaithersburg, Md.

Father Doyle graduated from Boston Latin School and St. John’s Seminary and was ordained on Jan. 10, 1952.

For the rest of his life, he didn’t hesitate to push church superiors to devote more attention and resources to the poor. He also stood up to elected officials from Bolivia to Boston, from mayors in City Hall to legislators on Beacon Hill, in his advocacy for the neediest.

Upon returning to the United States at the end of the 1980s, Father Doyle became involved with the Brockton Interfaith Community and the Greater Boston Interfaith Organization.

“You could light him on fire in a minute by talking politics,” Andes said.

By his own example, Father Doyle “was able to energize people to do stuff that they normally wouldn’t be able to do,” said the Rev. Frank Cloherty, who served alongside him at St. Patrick Church in Brockton. “His goal was to get as many people as possible to own the agenda and actually do things to change the political system.”

Father Doyle, he added, “really empowered a lot of people.”

In addition to his brother, Jim, Father Doyle leaves three sisters, Sister Mary L. Doyle of Ipswich, Catherine Muirhead of Middleborough, and Anne Kenney of Sharon.

A funeral Mass will be said in Spanish at 7 p.m. Friday in Most Holy Redeemer Church in East Boston. A second funeral Mass, in English, will be said at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Church in Boston.

Day to day, Father Doyle lived as simply as those to whom he ministered, if not more so. “He really lived the Gospel,” his brother said. “John wore my castoffs — we’re about the same size. He never bought anything. He’d be wearing parts of suits, and he was perfectly fine with that.”

After Father Doyle retired from St. Peter Church, he drove from his then-home in Framingham to say Mass in Spanish in East Boston, traveling the Massachusetts Turnpike in a hand-me-down car “he got from a niece,” his brother said.

Father Doyle was just as unpretentious preparing each sermon.

“I have a brown bag full of his handwritten homilies, which I don’t know what to do with,” Andes said. “I can’t possibly throw them out.”

Of his calling, Father Doyle once noted that “it’s hard to find priests interested in working with minorities or in the inner city.”

For him, the experience was nothing short of invigorating.

“Every day,” he said, “I feel more alive.”

