Ms. Chesney held an assortment of jobs, including several in journalism, before publishing her first novel in 1978. She wrote romances before turning to mysteries in 1985 with “Death of a Gossip,” the first of more than 30 Hamish Macbeth stories.

The St. Martin’s Publishing Group, whose Minotaur Books published her Agatha Raisin series, announced her death. No cause was given.

Marion Chesney, who in midlife began writing novels and produced more than 150, including mystery series written under the pseudonym M.C. Beaton that featured the endearing crime solvers Agatha Raisin and Hamish Macbeth, died on Dec. 31 at a hospital in Gloucester, in western England. She was 83.

Advertisement

A later novel described Hamish, the constable in the fictional village of Lochdubh in the Scottish Highlands, as “tall and gangly and lanky and unambitious,” yet he had a shrewdness that, book after book, enabled him to crack cases. A BBC television series based on the books, with Robert Carlyle as the constable, ran in Britain from 1995 to 1997.

In 1992, again writing as M.C. Beaton, Ms. Chesney introduced a very different sort of crime solver: Agatha Raisin, a London publicist who retires to Carsely, a fictional village in the Cotswold region of England, where Ms. Chesney herself had recently moved after living in the Scottish Highlands since the mid-1980s. Agatha isn’t a detective, but, like Jessica Fletcher of “Murder, She Wrote,” she is better at deducing whodunit than the paid professionals are.

In a 2006 interview with Booklist, Ms. Chesney explained that her editor had suggested she try a mystery set in the Cotswolds, and her son inadvertently gave her the hook.

“My son’s housemaster was holding a sale for the Vietnamese boat people,” she said. “He asked me for ‘some of my splendid home baking.’ I didn’t want to let my son down by saying I couldn’t bake, so I bought a couple of quiche and put my own wrappings on them. That was the background to the plot of ‘The Quiche of Death.’”

Advertisement

In that book, the first in the Agatha Raisin series, Agatha tries to pass a quiche off as her own homemade entry in a quiche-baking contest, and the judge ends up poisoned.

Agatha too got a TV series, with Ashley Jensen in the lead role. It premiered in 2014 on Britain’s Sky 1. A new season, on Acorn TV, began in October.

Ms. Chesney was born on June 10, 1936, in Glasgow. Her father, David, was a coal merchant, and her mother, Agnes, was a homemaker.

“I always wanted to be a writer,” she told Booklist. “I would haunt libraries, dreaming that perhaps one day.”

First, though, came a job as a buyer for a Glasgow bookstore, which exposed her to a lot of literature. And it gave her an accidental entree into journalism.

In 1969 she married Harry Scott Gibbons, a journalist whose work led them to move to the United States. She was a fan of Georgette Heyer’s romances set in the Regency period of British history, and when she complained to her husband that imitators often bungled historical facts and wrote poorly, he challenged her to write a novel herself. She wrote more than 100 romances.

Ms. Chesney’s husband died in 2016. She is survived by their son, Charles Gibbons.