Former professional wrestler Brian Blair, another 1980s WWE star, went to church with Mr. Johnson in the Tampa area. He told the Associated Press on Wednesday that Mr. Johnson had complained of an unspecified illness of late and had missed church that he attended with Blair and other former wrestlers.

His death was announced Wednesday in a statement by World Wrestling Entertainment. No cause was given.

NEW YORK — Rocky Johnson, the hard-bodied professional wrestler known as Soul Man who battled racism early in his career and later helped train his son, actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has died. He was 75.

‘‘He thought he had the flu or something,’’ Blair said by phone. ‘‘I said, ‘You, need to get checked out, Rocky.’ He said he'd be OK. . . . I talked to (his wife) Sheila and she said he was just being stubborn. He died at home.’’

Mr. Johnson rose from small-town Canada to fame in the 1980s as a muscular wrestler who bounded off the ropes, delivered punishing jabs, and called himself “the king of the dropkick” for his ability to dispatch opponents with that singular move.

His opponents included well-known figures in the professional wrestling world, such as Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, Don Muraco, and Adrian Adonis. But he was perhaps best known for pairing with another black wrestler, Tony Atlas, in a tag team known as the Soul Patrol.

The two became the first black world tag team champions in WWE history when they defeated the Wild Samoans on Dec. 10, 1983, according to World Wrestling Entertainment, which released a video clip of some of Mr. Johnson’s highlights Wednesday.

In an interview with thehannibaltv.com, Mr. Johnson recalled the many successes he had in a career that took him around the world, but said there was also racism in professional wrestling, “then as it is now.”

“Now, it’s more covered up,” Mr. Johnson said in the interview. “But there was a lot.”

Mr. Johnson said he fought against such prejudice, refusing to take part in some degrading performances.

“I was headstrong,” he said in the interview. “I kept myself in shape and the stuff they were doing in the South, I wouldn’t go for. They wanted to whip me on TV, like they used to do with the slaves and all that. I said, ‘No. I came in as an athlete, and I’ll leave as an athlete.’ And they respected me for that.”

When his son showed an interest in wrestling, Mr. Johnson said, he offered to train him.

“ ‘I’m going to train you 150 percent,’ ” Mr. Johnson recalled telling his son, in the interview with thehannibaltv.com. “And I was hard on him. But he never gave up.”

Born Wayde Douglas Bowles on Aug. 24, 1944, Mr. Johnson grew up in Amherst, Nova Scotia, and moved to Toronto as a teenager. He boxed as a young man and recalled sparring with George Foreman and Muhammad Ali.

He adopted the name Rocky Johnson, he said, as a tribute to two of his favorite boxing greats: Rocky Marciano and Jack Johnson, the first black heavyweight boxing champion.

Mr. Johnson’s sports-entertainment career began in the mid-1960s with the National Wrestling Alliance. But he found his greatest success when he began his tenure with what is now the WWE in 1983, the company said.

Mr. Johnson retired from the ring in 1991.