Edith followed in her mother’s footsteps as an author of children’s books and extended the “Pat the Bunny” franchise. But she didn’t start writing those innocent tales until she had climbed out of the dark well of alcoholism.

NEW YORK — Edith Kunhardt Davis had an idyllic childhood, growing up on a big, if run-down, estate in rural New Jersey. Her mother, Dorothy Kunhardt, was a famous author of children’s books and wrote “Pat the Bunny” (1940) — a novelty in that it contained movable parts and invited young readers to touch and feel the textures on its pages — just for her. It remains one of the best-selling children’s books of all time.

And long after she had become sober, she was confronted with the possibility that her excessive drinking while she was pregnant had led to the death of her son when he was 27.

His death from heart disease in 1990 became the subject of Ms. Davis’ 1995 memoir, “I’ll Love You Forever, Anyway,” which Kirkus Reviews called her memoir “a raw outpouring.”

Ms. Davis, 82, died at a hospital in Manhattan on Jan. 2.

After she stopped drinking in 1973, Ms. Davis produced more than 70 children’s books, some of them nonfiction.

Getting sober, Kunhardt said of his aunt, changed her life. “She came alive in a new way,” he said in an interview. “Her eyes brightened; she lost the heaviness and sense of despair that was there before.”

When she stopped drinking, she got a job with Golden Books, the children’s publisher. It was her first paying job. In 12 years, she worked her way up from editorial assistant to senior editor.

Ms. Davis also wrote, churning out 10 books in one year, some of them under pseudonyms and, because she was on staff, some without extra pay. She said she didn’t care. She loved the whole process.

Her next move was to write and illustrate sequels to “Pat the Bunny,” including “Pat the Cat,” “Pat the Puppy,” and “Pat the Christmas Bunny.”