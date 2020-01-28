LONDON — British broadcaster Nicholas Parsons, who hosted the witty, wordy radio program “Just a Minute” for more than 50 years, died Tuesday after a short illness. He was 96.

Mr. Parsons began his career as an actor and comedian, appearing on Arthur Haynes’ early 1960s TV show and “The Benny Hill Show,” and he fronted TV quiz show “Sale of the Century” in the 1970s and 80s.

But he had his greatest success on BBC radio’s “Just a Minute,” first broadcast in 1967 and still going strong. The show challenges four contestants to speak on a specific subject for 60 seconds without “hesitation, repetition or deviation.”