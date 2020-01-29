He was the ACC’s third full-time commissioner, from September 1987 until retiring in December 1996. He was NCAA president from 1995 to 1997.

The ACC said Mr. Corrigan died “peacefully overnight, surrounded by his family” in Charlottesville, Va. He was 91.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gene Corrigan, the former NCAA president who also helped change the look of college sports as Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner and Notre Dame and Virginia athletic director, died Saturday.

“His impact on the ACC and college athletics was profound and immeasurable, only surpassed by his impact on the individuals he positively affected — and there are a multitude of us,” ACC Commissioner John Swofford said. “I will miss him immensely, but I am so grateful to have had him as a mentor, boss, friend and colleague for so many years.’’

Advertisement

Mr. Corrigan spent his entire career involved in college sports as a coach, administrator, and conference commissioner. He was a leader in the creation of the bowl coalition, the precursor to the Bowl Championship Series in the pre-College Football Playoff era.

“In trying to find a place for the ACC in the bowls, we figured out a way to get the ball rolling on creating a plan to have No. 1 play No. 2,” Mr. Corrigan once said in a profile that appeared on the Notre Dame athletic department’s website. “Everybody had been complaining about the bowl system for years — we just got everybody on board and tried to create a better system to determine a national champion in football.”

He also worked to pass several NCAA reforms.

Mr. Corrigan led the effort in 1990 to have Florida State join the ACC, which helped a league primarily known for basketball improve its football credentials.

“Gene’s leadership was critical to getting that done,” Swofford said. “I think it was an extraordinarily important move . . . Our league needed that. It was not a slam dunk by any means. Several of the eight schools at the time were opposed to it.”

Advertisement

Swofford said that bid showcased the qualities that made Mr. Corrigan effective. “He had a leadership style that was very comfortable for people. He had a way of getting buy-in from people and building consensus in a way that people felt good about.”

As an athletic director, Mr. Corrigan had a knack for finding the right coach.

At Notre Dame, he hired Lou Holtz as football coach and Muffet McGraw as women’s basketball coach. Holtz led Notre Dame to its last national football title in 1988. McGraw has led the Fighting Irish to two national championships, nine Final Four appearances, and over 800 wins during a Hall of Fame career.

“I had such a great respect for him,” McGraw said in a statement. “He was so highly admired in all of sport and he always inspired people to be their best. He’s a great role model for coaches.”

During 10 years as athletic director at Virginia, Mr. Corrigan hired men’s basketball coach Terry Holland and men’s soccer coach Bruce Arena, who led the Cavaliers to five NCAA titles and later coached the United States to the quarter-finals of the 2002 World Cup.

Mr. Corrigan was Notre Dame’s athletic director from 1981 to 1987 before taking over as the ACC’s commissioner.

Swofford said Mr. Corrigan’s background as a former athlete, coach, and sports information director helped make him a great judge of coaching talent.

Advertisement

“It was a combination of the experiences that he had had and, because of that, the intuition he had with people and what they were and what they would become,” said Swofford, who started his career in athletic administration by working for Mr. Corrigan at Virginia. “He was very value driven.”

Mr. Corrigan, a Baltimore native, played lacrosse at Duke after 18 months in the Army. He started out teaching in high school, then became coach of the basketball, lacrosse, and soccer teams at Washington and Lee. He then moved to Virginia to coach lacrosse and soccer and serve as an assistant basketball coach.