The Vikings selected Mr. Doleman as the fourth pick in the 1985 NFL draft out of the University of Pittsburgh and put him at outside linebacker, a position that he liked. But the Vikings switched him to right defensive end late in his second year, when it went to a 4-3 defense.

He had surgery two years ago to remove a brain tumor after being diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive type of cancer.

MINNEAPOLIS — Hall of Fame defensive end Chris Doleman, whose enviable blend of speed and power made him one of the NFL’s most feared pass rushers during 15 seasons in the league, died Tuesday in Atlanta. The longtime Minnesota Vikings star, who had 150½ career sacks to rank fifth on the all-time list, was 58.

“I wouldn’t say it was love at first sight,” Mr. Doleman told The Boston Globe in January 1988. “It was like someone asking you to go cover a wedding. It’s a job, but you don’t fall in love with writing about weddings.”

He soon found, however, that being a fearsome pass rusher could be glamorous. As he put it: “If I made two tackles at linebacker, you’d say where was I all day? If I made two sacks at defensive end, you’d say I had a great day. Defensive end is where you can just tee off and get the quarterback.”

Tee off he did.

Mr. Doleman, at 6 feet 5 inches and 290 pounds or so, teamed with tackle Keith Millard as the most feared duo of NFL pass rushers in 1989, when the Vikings led the league in sacks with 71, with Mr. Doleman credited with a league-high 21.

“This guy was Superman,” Millard told The Star Tribune of Minneapolis upon Mr. Doleman’s death.

Bud Grant, who was in his final season as the Vikings’ coach when Mr. Doleman was a rookie, told The St. Paul Pioneer Press: “He was hard to block. He was big, fast, strong. He was extremely durable. He just had all the attributes of being a great player.”

He was a two-time first-team All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowl selection who played in 232 of a possible 236 regular-season games.

Mr. Doleman played two seasons for Atlanta and three seasons with San Francisco before returning to Minnesota to finish his career in 1999.

“Chris was a great example for players past and present, as he embodied all the best characteristics of a Viking — resilience, toughness and a competitive spirit,’’ the Vikings said. “Chris always carried himself with dignity and class. Vikings fans worldwide will greatly miss him.’’

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012. Hall of Fame president David Baker said witnessing Mr. Doleman’s baptism in the Jordan River during a Hall of Fame trip to Israel was “one of the honors” of his life.

“The legacy of Chris Doleman will live forever in Canton, Ohio, for generations to learn from how he lived a life of courage and character,’’ Baker said.

Former Vikings wide receiver Cris Carter, another fellow Hall of Famer, played with Mr. Doleman from 1990 to ‘93 and again in 1999.

“Another great man gone,” Carter tweeted on Wednesday. “Today will be tough.”

Carter joined Mr. Doleman for that Jordan River baptism.

Chiefs linebacker Terrell Suggs, who is 11½ sacks and three places behind Mr. Doleman on the all-time list, grew up in the Twin Cities rooting for the Vikings and told reporters at the Super Bowl on Wednesday that Mr. Doleman inspired him to wear No. 56 in youth football.

“He was one of the main reason I played defensive end,” Suggs said.

The brain cancer diagnosis and surgery kept Mr. Doleman from attending Super Bowl 52, in which the New England Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis in 2018. But later that year he was able to travel to Canton, Ohio, for the Hall of Fame induction ceremony that included former teammate Randy Moss. That fall, he married LaTresa Doleman, and they traveled to Minnesota for the team’s Ring of Honor induction ceremony for the late Dennis Green, one of his coaches with the Vikings.

“Just the thought of catching up with everybody pulls you through those dark times,” Mr. Doleman said in an interview with the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Mr. Doleman returned to US Bank Stadium as recently as October, for the Ring of Honor induction for former teammate Steve Jordan. Former teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Randall McDaniel pushed Mr. Doleman to and from the on-field ceremony in a wheelchair.

Material from The New York Times was used in this obituary.