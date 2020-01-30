To film industry peers and moviegoers who paid attention to the credits, the wife-and-husband team of Harriet Frank and Ravetch, who died in 2010, stood out among Hollywood’s most successful and literate script writers. The two generated 16 screenplays from 1958 to 1990, many inspired by the works of William Faulkner, William Inge, Larry McMurtry, Elmore Leonard, and other best-selling authors.

NEW YORK — Harriet Frank Jr., who collaborated with her husband, Irving Ravetch, on provocative screenplays that explored the social conflicts and moral questions of postwar American life in movies such as “Hud” and “Norma Rae,” died Tuesday at her home in Los Angeles. She was 96.

Ms. Frank and Ravetch dramatized the charms of a brawling, arrogant Texas rogue (Paul Newman) in “Hud” (1963); the struggles of a teacher (Jon Voight) against the effects of poverty and racism on black children in a South Carolina island school in “Conrack” (1974); and the union fight of a worker (Sally Field) against labor injustices in a North Carolina cotton mill in “Norma Rae” (1979).

“Salvation is not an abstract concept — it’s a three-year contract,” Vincent Canby wrote in his review of “Norma Rae” in The New York Times. “These are sentiments that Martin Ritt, the director, and Irving Ravetch and Harriet Frank Jr., his screenwriters, understand and fervently evoke in their often stirring new film.”

“Norma Rae,” based on Henry P. Leifermann’s 1975 book, “Crystal Lee, a Woman of Inheritance,” and “Hud,” from the 1961 McMurtry novel “Horseman, Pass By,” together won five Academy Awards. Both Frank-Ravetch screenplay adaptations were nominated for Academy Awards. For “Hud,” they won screenwriting awards from the New York Film Critics Circle and the Writers Guild of America. (They never won an Oscar.)

Collaborative page-to-screen adaptations are opaque to the public, and often hard to achieve, given the complexities of reducing a book to two hours of plot, character, and dialogue. But Ms. Frank and Ravetch were nearly ideal partners. They debated every scene and sentence, took liberally or lightly from source materials, and wrote screenplays that were largely works of their own invention.

“It’s really a pure collaboration in the sense that we get together, we talk out the problems at great exhaustive length, we do some kind of an outline together, and every word is really thrown up in the air for approval — from one to the other,” Ravetch told Patrick McGilligan for his book “Backstory 3: Interviews With Screenwriters of the 60s” (1997). “The script is not so much written as it is talked onto the page.”

They met as young writers in training at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, were married in 1946, and wrote westerns and light comedies separately for a decade before they began to collaborate.

Studios such as 20th Century Fox and Paramount recognized their talents and gave them wide latitude to alter books and articles whose rights the studios had purchased.

Harriet Frank was born Harriet Goldstein in Portland, Ore., on March 2, 1923, one of three children of Sam Goldstein, a shoe store owner, and Edith Frances (Bergman) Goldstein, who went by her middle name. Harriet and her brothers, Peter and Marty, attended schools in Portland.

Frank’s mother, a Berkeley-educated lover of literature, had a Portland radio program, “Harriet Frank — Speaking Frankly.” She not only changed the family name to Frank; she also changed her own given name to that of her daughter, becoming Harriet Frank Sr., and making her teenage daughter Harriet Frank Jr.

In addition to screenwriting, Ms. Frank wrote scores of stories for The Saturday Evening Post, Collier’s, and other magazines, and two novels.