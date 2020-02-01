Ms. Van Vooren found fans in many places. Some US moviegoers knew her from her cult classic films. Others recognized her from her appearances on game shows like “To Tell the Truth” and “Password.” Big-city nightclub patrons knew her as a cabaret headliner.

NEW YORK — Monique Van Vooren, the Belgian-born actress and singer whose highly eclectic résumé included roles in “Tarzan and the She-Devil,” “Andy Warhol’s Frankenstein,” the pop art television series “Batman” and “Wall Street,” died on Jan. 25 at her home in Manhattan. She was 92.

Her profile photos on Facebook included shots of herself with Rudolf Nureyev, Andy Warhol, and David Bowie.

Advertisement

In Ms. Van Vooren’s youth, writers tended to describe her in terms of her physical attributes — at least one referred to her as “40-24-36” — reflecting an era when actresses’ measurements were a standard feature on their bios.

She made her movie debut playing a schoolgirl in “Domani È Troppo Tardi” (“Tomorrow Is Too Late”), a 1950 Italian drama that starred Vittorio De Sica. In her second film (a very American one), “Tarzan and the She-Devil” (1953), she played an evil ivory poacher, alongside Lex Barker (as Tarzan) and Raymond Burr. In 1955 she starred in two French crime dramas, “Série Noire” (“The Infiltrator”) and “Ça Va Barder,” whose title can be loosely translated as “There’ll Be Hell to Pay.”

Her next role was especially brief. She appeared only in the opening credits of the Dean Martin comedy “Ten Thousand Bedrooms” (1957).

Her other films included “Happy Anniversary” (1959), a romantic comedy starring David Niven and Mitzi Gaynor; “Ash Wednesday” (1973), with Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton; “Sugar Cookies” (1973), a low-budget story of erotic games and revenge; and “Flesh for Frankenstein” (1974), also known as “Andy Warhol’s Frankenstein.” Ms. Van Vooren played the Baroness Frankenstein, who develops feelings for the stable boy (Joe Dallesandro) while her husband is busy creating monsters.

Advertisement

Two television roles stood out. She was Zizi Molnari, the European starlet, in a 1959 NBC adaptation of “What Makes Sammy Run?,” Budd Schulberg’s bleakly satirical Hollywood novel. Almost a decade later, she played the haughty, hygienic henchwoman Miss Clean on “Batman” (1968), opposite Burgess Meredith, in his last portrayal of the Penguin.

She appeared on Broadway twice, two decades apart. In 1953, she played multiple roles in the musical revue “John Murray Anderson’s Almanac.” In 1975, she played Venus in “Man on the Moon,” a musical written by John Phillips of the rock group the Mamas and the Papas. It closed after less than a week of performances.

Monique Bronz was born on March 25, 1927, in Brussels, the daughter of George Bronz and Louise (Van Vooren) Bronz. She often spoke about having grown up in a convent — presumably a boarding school. According to her official biography, she arrived in New York in 1950, just after appearing in her first movie, to study philosophy at New York University on a Fulbright scholarship.

When asked about the men in her life, Ms. Van Vooren once casually replied, “I’ve been married three or four times.” Biographies sometimes mention a first husband in the 1940s with the surname Jacobsen or Jakobsen. She married Curt H. Pfenniger in 1950; they separated in 1954 and later divorced. In 1958 she married Gerard W. Purcell, a producer and personal manager, and they were together until his death in 2002.

Advertisement

Survivors include a son, Eric Purcell, and a granddaughter.