Mr. Ebbers, who was convicted in 2005, had been released early from federal prison in December after serving more than 13 years of his 25-year sentence. In court filings, his lawyers said he suffered health problems that included macular degeneration and a heart condition. His family announced his death in a statement.

WASHINGTON — Bernard Ebbers, a telecom executive who turned a small Mississippi firm into the industry juggernaut WorldCom, only for its gains to be unmasked as historic fraud in an $11 billion corporate accounting scandal that landed him in prison and sent shock waves through the US economy, died Feb. 2 at his home in Brookhaven, Miss. He was 78.

At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Mr. Ebbers — also known as Bernie — was long a swaggering figure in his industry, a former collegiate basketball player who became known as ‘‘the telecom cowboy’’ for donning a cowboy hat and jeans. He grew WorldCom, originally known as Long Distance Discount Service, into the country’s second-largest long-distance provider by the time it peaked in 1999 with a market capitalization of about $185 billion.

But it turned out that fortune was largely the result of accounting fraud, which wiped out the portfolios of many employees and shareholders and drained billions of dollars from retirement accounts. The country’s largest public pension fund, the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, lost $565 million on WorldCom bonds and stock, a 2002 report in The New York Times said.

The WorldCom collapse was the largest in a string of early 2000s corporate accounting and corruption scandals — including at Adelphia, Global Crossing, Enron, and Tyco — and came to symbolize the excesses of the telecom and dot-com bubble at the close of the millennium. Mr. Ebbers, who denied playing any role in the accounting fraud, was among the most prominent executives convicted during that period.

As CEO, he spearheaded the acquisition of MCI Communications and dozens of other phone companies, growing WorldCom into a leading rival of AT&T. Based in Clinton, Miss., the company seemed poised to expand its reach even further in 1999, when it announced a planned merger with Sprint. Competitors slashed prices and cut costs, laying off thousands of workers while struggling to keep pace with WorldCom’s lofty profits.

The merger was ultimately called off amid opposition from antitrust regulators, and in April 2002, Mr. Ebbers resigned, facing a Securities and Exchange Commission probe into WorldCom’s support of more than $400 million in personal loans. Auditors uncovered the corporate fraud two months later, and in July, WorldCom filed for what was then the largest bankruptcy in corporate history.

Mr. Ebbers was indicted in 2004 after several of his subordinates pleaded guilty to fraud. He was ultimately convicted of securities fraud, conspiracy, and filing false reports with regulators, after his former chief financial officer, Scott. D. Sullivan, testified that during a private meeting Mr. Ebbers directed him to cook the books.

Such a meeting never happened, Mr. Ebbers testified, adding that he left accounting decisions to his subordinates. ‘‘I know what I don’t know,’’ he said. ‘‘To this day I don’t know technology, and I don’t know finance and accounting.’’

In a statement, his daughter Joy Ebbers Bourne said that her father had been losing weight ‘‘without explanation’’ and was ‘‘hospitalized multiple times’’ before a federal judge in New York, Valerie E. Caproni, granted a compassionate release in December.

‘‘I know many of the victims of WorldCom opposed Dad’s release,’’ Ebbers Bourne said. ‘‘Many also wrote in support of release. Many stockholders and employees lost their investments in the fall of WorldCom. Many of our friends — and many in our family — did too. Thankfully, Judge Caproni agreed with us — keeping Dad in prison, especially in his unexplained and undiagnosed deteriorated condition, would not bring back anyone’s investments. My family and I continue to pray for everyone affected by the fall of WorldCom.’’