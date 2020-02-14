JACKSON, Miss. — A legendary rodeo clown who spent decades performing has died after the final performance of the 55th Annual Dixie National Rodeo and Livestock Show in Mississippi.

Lecile Harris, 83, died in his sleep after the show Wednesday night in Jackson, news outlets reported citing a release from the Mississippi Fair Commission.

Born in Lake Cormorant, Miss., Mr. Harris gained popularity after starring in the television show “Hee Haw” as well as roles in other TV shows and movies.