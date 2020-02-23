“Johni Cerny was the proverbial dean of American genealogical research,” Henry Louis Gates Jr., the Harvard professor who is host and executive producer of “Finding Your Roots,” said in a statement. He described her work as “transforming raw data into narratives and metaphors about diversity and our common humanity.”

Deborah Christensen, Cerny’s partner of 23 years, said the cause was artery disease and congestive heart failure.

NEW YORK — Johni Cerny, chief genealogist for the PBS series “Finding Your Roots,” who helped some 200 famous people — among them Oprah Winfrey, Quincy Jones, Senator Bernie Sanders, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — trace their ancestry, died Wednesday in Lehi, Utah. She was 76.

Jonnette Elaine Cerny was born Aug. 27, 1943, in Kansas City, Mo. Her mother was Vivian Elaine (West) Cerny, and the man she was told was her father was John Steve Cerny, a soldier in World War II who later worked in the heating and air-conditioning business. She was the oldest of five children.

The family later moved to California. She enrolled at the University of Missouri but transferred to Brigham Young University in Utah, where she received a bachelor’s degree in social work and genealogical research in 1969.

She was always fascinated by family trees. Her maternal grandmother, Bertha Smith West, had been adopted and wanted to learn the identity of her biological parents. Johni was 19 when she began that research, but it was not until long after her grandmother’s death in 1972 that she was able to use DNA to find their names.

Meanwhile, Cerny had long suspected that John Cerny was not her biological father. It was not until 2018, however, that with the help of DNA she was able to identify the man who was: Charles Owen Williams.

Nick Sheedy, a researcher at Lineages, Johni Cerny’s family history and genealogical research company, said he and Cerny signed up with “every database out there” and the process took about nine months.

She began working on PBS projects with Gates in 2006 as a researcher on “African American Lives.” From 2012 to 2019, she was the chief researcher for “Finding Your Roots.”