Mr. Mubarak lived to see the demise of the revolution that overthrew him. It was at best grim satisfaction for a president who rose to power in 1981 after the assassination of President Anwar Sadat and had kept a tight grip on his country through decades of repression, corruption, and cronyism, only to be deposed by the military after massive street protests during the Arab Spring uprisings.

WASHINGTON — Hosni Mubarak, the autocratic ruler of Egypt whose nearly 30 years in power came to an abrupt, bloody climax in 2011 after a popular revolt swept across the Arab world, has died, state media reported. He was 91.

Advertisement

A war hero who styled himself as a bulwark against Islamist extremism, Mr. Mubarak portrayed his regime as indispensable to the West — and to the United States in particular. He wooed American presidents, drawing encomiums from Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton as an indispensable partner in keeping the peace in a region where that was a rare commodity.

Compared with his predecessor, Mr. Mubarak was considered flat and uncharismatic. He was a leader without flash or flair, and he had no taste for surprises. Egyptians said he had no personality. He was not a natural politician. But he was brutally efficient.

He declared an emergency law — in place throughout his entire presidency — that allowed him to keep political opponents in prison without being charged or going to trial. Many of his prisoners were tortured and executed.

Mr. Mubarak’s aura of invulnerability quickly evaporated in 2011. Violent clashes between security forces and protesters left hundreds dead. Yet the protests persisted — for 18 days in all — inspired by a rebellion that began in Tunisia and came to be known as the Arab Spring.

Under mounting pressure, Mr. Mubarak agreed on Feb. 11, 2011, to cede his powers to a military council leadership. Egyptians rejoiced wildly at the announcement, the first sign that an Arab leader would be held to account for widespread corruption and repression.

Advertisement

He was ordered to stand trial on charges including involvement in the killing of protesters in Cairo’s Tahrir Square and the embezzlement of tens of millions of dollars from state coffers; his two sons, accused of corruption, also went on trial.

Anti-Mubarak Egyptians cheered the sight of the deposed strongman scowling from behind a metal cage in the courtroom. ‘‘I never did anything wrong,’’ Mr. Mubarak declared at one of his trials. He presented himself as an ailing man, donning sunglasses and entering the courtroom on a stretcher after flying via helicopter from his comfortable room at a military hospital.

With Mr. Mubarak out of power, the country descended into chaos. Mohamed Morsi, a leader of the long-banned Muslim Brotherhood, was elected president in 2012.

Another mass gathering in the streets led to a military junta seizing control in 2013, under General Abdel Fatah al-Sissi. Determined to crush dissent, the new government massacred hundreds of supporters of the ousted Morsi that summer. Mr. Mubarak’s fortunes seemed to reverse with Sissi in charge.

At his first trial, in 2012, Mr. Mubarak was given a life sentence for the deaths of protesters. An appeals court overturned the verdict, and he was exonerated at retrial.

However, he and his sons, Alaa and Gamal, were found guilty of siphoning state money for personal use, sentenced to three years each in prison, and ordered to pay $20 million in reimbursement. It was widely perceived as a token amount, given that the Mubarak family reportedly had $433 million stashed in Swiss bank accounts.

Advertisement

The rulings paved the way for Mr. Mubarak’s eventual release. In March 2017, at the age of 88, he walked out of detention a free man. Ordinary Egyptians, beset by economic ills and terrorist threats, and witnessing Sissi’s brutal treatment of dissenters, responded with weary indifference.

Mohammed Hosni Mubarak was born in the Nile Delta village of Kafr el-Meselha on May 4, 1928. His father was an inspector in the Justice Ministry.

Mr. Mubarak attended the Egyptian military academy and the air force academy. He was commissioned as a pilot in 1950, during an era when the Egyptian military depended on Soviet assistance.

In 1959, he moved to the Soviet Union for further training. He excelled in an environment in which instructors drilled into their students an aggressiveness and attention to detail.

Mr. Mubarak rose quickly in the military and was named commander of the air force in 1972, when he was 44. He was regarded as a hero for his role directing an air campaign against Israel in the 1973 Arab-Israeli war over disputed territories on the Sinai Peninsula.

Two years later, he was named vice president under Anwar Sadat. Mr. Mubarak largely handled the day-to-day running of the country and was often sent by Sadat to handle regional issues. He became known for his shrewd diplomacy.

Advertisement

Mr. Mubarak played a key role in negotiating the Camp David Accords in 1978, under which Egypt became the first Arab country to recognize Israel’s right to exist. The 1978 signing of the accords was a historic moment, and Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin shared the Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts.

But Egypt was ostracized by the rest of the Arab world for what was considered an act of betrayal. Sadat was gunned down during a military parade outside Cairo by Islamic fundamentalist militants.

As president, Mr. Mubarak never wavered in his commitment to the course that Sadat had charted with Israel.

He was by no means a friend of the Israelis, who often expressed annoyance with him, but he maintained a ‘‘cold peace’’ with his neighbors and kept Egypt mostly out of war.

He largely cooperated with Israel on its blockade of the Gaza Strip, even while members of his intelligence service worked closely with Hamas, the Palestinian militant organization that the United States considers a terrorist group.

During the 1991 Persian Gulf War, Mr. Mubarak considered Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait to be an act of reprehensible aggression. He sent 45,000 Egyptian troops to war against Iraq with the US-led forces. He won $10 billion in debt forgiveness as a reward.

Under Mr. Mubarak, Egypt achieved greater prosperity than it had ever known. After the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, he became a close ally of the United States in combating terrorism and cast his regime as a shield against extremism.

Advertisement

Mr. Mubarak married Suzanne Sabet in 1959. Besides his wife, survivors include their two sons.