Bank’s description of the 10,000 got him fired by NBC before the games ended. He was working as a spotter for NBC alongside play-by-play announcer Bud Palmer, who had gotten him the job in Tokyo.

Tom Walsh, a longtime friend, said Bank died of heart failure Sunday at his home in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles. He had been in failing health in recent years.

LOS ANGELES — Dick Bank, whose excited television call of “Look at Mills! Look at Mills!” alerted American Billy Mills’ stunning upset in the 10,000 meters at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, has died. He was 90.

“He did not plan to do anything, but when he saw Mills coming on and Bud Palmer didn’t even mention Mills’ name, he just let it burst out,” Walsh told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Mills was a virtual unknown going into the 10,000 except to Bank. Mills, a Sioux Indian, remains the only American to win the 10,000.

Bank’s outburst alerted US television viewers to one of the greatest upsets in Olympic history. The sedate Palmer seemed to miss the unfolding drama.

“Bud Palmer was never bitter about it. He thanked Dick for saying something,’’ Walsh told the Associated Press.

Bank was one of the world’s most knowledgeable track and field experts in the 1950s, ’60s and early ’70s, according to Walsh.

Bank also announced track and field for ABC and CBS, and briefly worked as a major league scout for the Chicago Cubs, Walsh said.