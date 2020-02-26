Though Mr. de Leeuw was not the kind of big-name maestro who frequents the international guest-conductor circuit, he brought crucial attention to contemporary music by working with smaller ensembles, directing festivals, and advising major institutions.

His death was announced by the Asko/Schönberg Ensemble, which he directed. No cause was given.

NEW YORK — Reinbert de Leeuw, a Dutch conductor, pianist, and composer who advocated — sometimes raucously — for contemporary music in his homeland, enjoyed productive associations with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, and had a memorable tenure at the Tanglewood Festival, died on Feb. 14 at his home in Amsterdam. He was 81.

Advertisement

He first came to wide notice as a pianist, with exemplary performances and acclaimed recordings of works by Bartok, Stravinsky, Shostakovich, and Messiaen. His regard for maverick composers from all countries led to his writing, with J. Bernlef, a biography of Charles Ives, published in the Netherlands in 1969.

He was an influential figure in his home country, where he conducted in important productions of contemporary operas by Gyorgy Ligeti, Claude Vivier, and his countryman Louis Andriessen, and led performances of ambitious scores by Schoenberg and Messiaen.

Amid these was a burning desire to promote music of the 20th century, particularly that of living composers.

“One of the great experiences you can have as a performer is to work with a composer who is still alive,’’ he told The Boston Globe in 1996. “Every performer’s job is to communicate with the composer, but most of them are dead; when the composer is alive, genuine communication is possible.”

His 1981 three-disc album of Erik Satie’s early piano works drew attention to this overlooked music, which he performed with elegant restraint and directness, bravely observing the very slow tempo indications in many of these scores to haunting effect.

Advertisement

On the podium, Mr. de Leeuw, a small-framed and soft-spoken man, could galvanize performances of complex contemporary operas and orchestral works involving large forces.

He first came to Tanglewood in 1992 at the invitation of Oliver Knussen, then the director of the contemporary music festival. That summer, the Three Conductors — Knussen, Mr. de Leeuw, and Robert Spano — collaborated with student players from the Tanglewood Music Center on a much-acclaimed performance of Karlheinz Stockhausen’s “Gruppen.”

He would replace Knussen in 1994.

During the 1995 festival, as critic Allan Kozinn wrote in the Times, Mr. de Leeuw introduced “the most varied survey of new music ever offered at Tanglewood.”

Unconcerned with “festival politics,” Kozinn added, Mr. de Leeuw presented styles of contemporary music that had been “either actively disliked or simply overlooked” by his predecessors in the post.

Mr. de Leeuw declared his all-embracing philosophy in the 1995 program booklet. The ambition of approaching contemporary music “with a universal language comparable to the language of tonality has failed,” he wrote. It was no longer feasible, he continued, to distinguish between musically “correct” and “incorrect” camps. Rather, he said, it was essential to understand the “complexity and variety of the music of our century.”

“Knussen was a Tanglewood legend,’’ wrote Globe critic Richard Dyer in 1996, “and the amiable and accessible de Leeuw is well on his way to becoming one, too.’’

Mr. de Leeuw became enamored with his work in the Berkshires, he told Dyer.

Advertisement

“There are so many things to love. I love to work with the students, who rehearse and play with such open-mindedness and such concentration and commitment. . . . Also, I love the beauty of the place, the artistic level, the traditions; it is so pleasant to think about [Serge] Koussevitzky and Leonard Bernstein and all the composers who have been here.”

And, he said, he appreciated the region’s link to music history. “From very long ago I have loved the music of Ives — and ‘The Housatonic at Stockbridge.’ Imagine what it means to find myself living in Stockbridge, and on the Housatonic!”

He left the festival in 1998. The next year, at Alice Tully Hall in New York, he led a triumphant performance of Messiaen’s teeming, brassy, and ecstatic “Des Canyons aux Étoiles …” (“From the Canyons to the Stars…”), a 100-minute piece from 1974. Presented by the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, the performance featured Peter Serkin in the daunting solo piano part. (Serkin died this month.)

Messiaen was inspired to write the work by a trip to Bryce Canyon National Park and Cedar Breaks National Monument in Utah.

The next year, Mr. de Leeuw led a small cast of soloists, as well as members of the Dutch National Opera and the players of the Asko and Schönberg Ensembles, in the United States premiere of Andriessen’s opera “Writing to Vermeer,” co-directed by Peter Greenaway, who wrote the libretto.

The work imagines the life of the painter, who is away on a trip, as conveyed through letters to him from his pregnant wife, mother-in-law, and favorite model, all sent from the city of Delft in a time of war, violence, and floods in the Netherlands.

Advertisement

Critics were divided over this massive production, which opened the 2000 Lincoln Center Festival. However, Mr. de Leeuw’s conducting of this wondrous score — a mash of styles, colors, and intricate textures — was a revelation.

Lambertus Reinier de Leeuw was born on Sept. 8, 1938, in Amsterdam. His parents, Cornelis Homme de Leeuw and Adriana Judina Aalbers, were both psychiatrists.

Reinbert, as he was known, had a troubled youth, as Thea Derks, a Dutch music journalist, recounted in her 2014 biography of him. His hardworking parents, seldom at home, were not “cuddly types,” Derks said in a recent e-mail. So Reinbert was cared for by a succession of housekeepers.

His father, who suffered from depression, died in 1953; his mother died of cancer in 1957. Mr. de Leeuw wound up living with his mother’s sister.

His focus on music came relatively late. After studying Dutch literature at the University of Amsterdam for two years, he entered the city’s conservatory to study music theory, earning his piano diploma in 1964.

From the start, Mr. de Leeuw’s work as a pianist, composer and conductor went hand in hand with his campaign to persuade Amsterdam’s eminent Concertgebouw Orchestra to include more new music in its programming.

In 1969, as part of what was called the Nutcracker’s Action Group, he and fellow agitators, including Andriessen, disrupted a concert in the orchestra’s fabled hall by making noise with nutcrackers, rattles, bicycle horns, and such. They passed out leaflets denouncing the orchestra as a status symbol of the elite. The protesters were ejected, but their campaign, and values, began to take hold.

Advertisement

During these years, Mr. de Leeuw became a member, then chairman, of the Amsterdam Arts Council. He founded the Schönberg Ensemble in 1974 to champion works by composers of the Second Viennese School as well as newer avant-garde music.

As he spent more time performing — and, over time, teaching, including at the University of Leiden — he focused less on composing. His small catalog of original works, mostly from the 1960s and ’70s, includes a string quartet and the orchestral pieces “Interplay” and “Abschied.”

Mr. de Leeuw leaves two brothers, Kees and Hans.

Last year, in an interview with NRC, a Dutch newspaper, he fretted that “we have not been sufficiently able to defend” Amsterdam’s musical life, worrying that entire areas of 20th-century music were in danger of disappearing.

He did not disagree with the suggestion that he had lived almost like a monk in the service of music. “You can live your life in countless ways,” he said. “This is mine.”