His death was confirmed by the Paris-based International Buddhist Information Bureau, an arm of his church. There was no information on where he died. A spokeswoman for the organization said that the Vietnamese authorities had held him incommunicado and that it had been impossible for members of his organization to make contact with him. He had diabetes and a heart condition for many years, she added.

NEW YORK — Thich Quang Do, the patriarch of the banned Unified Buddhist Church of Vietnam and a defiant champion of religious freedom, democracy, and human rights in his country, died on Saturday. He was 91.

Thich Quang Do had for decades repeatedly challenged, the Communist Party government on issues of religious and political freedom and had effectively been under house arrest since 2003. He had spent the last 30 years or so in and out of prison, under house arrest or forced into internal exile for refusing to submit the Unified Church to government control.

He issued a stream of public statements over the years, putting him in the forefront of religious activism in Vietnam, which permits only a single government-sanctioned Buddhist organization. The Unified Church, founded as an umbrella organization for various Buddhist sects in 1964, was banned.

He was instrumental in forging links between dissidents in the north and south, ending a decadeslong geographical and ideological divide. As well, he was a respected scholar with more than a dozen published works, including novels, poetry, translations, and studies of Vietnamese Buddhism.

Thich Quang Do received a number of human rights awards, including Norway’s Rafto Prize for “his personal courage and perseverance through three decades of peaceful opposition against the Communist regime in Vietnam.”

Thich Quang Do was born Dang Phuc Tue, on Nov. 27, 1928, in Thai Binh province, in northern Vietnam. He assumed the Dharma name Thich Quang Do after becoming a monk at 14.