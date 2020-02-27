Rather than change specialties or even abandon his chosen career, however, Dr. Dudrick decided to devote himself to discovering what caused their deaths.

But as a young resident in the early 1960s, he began to have misgivings about becoming a surgeon when three patients who had undergone operations that were technically successful nonetheless died in the hospital.

NEW YORK — As a 7-year-old, Stanley J. Dudrick was so impressed with the compassionate care that his mother received when she had a life-threatening fever that he decided right then and there to become a doctor.

He eventually did, finding the answer to be deceptively simple. But more than that, he perfected a treatment — one that has been credited with saving the lives of millions of premature infants as well as those of adults with a wide range of ailments, including cancer, severe bowel, kidney and liver diseases, and burns.

The cause of the three deaths that had so motivated him, he concluded, was severe malnutrition. The patients had been unable to eat or to absorb enough nutrients to sustain life.

Malnutrition had often gone unrecognized as a direct or contributing cause of death because death certificates typically cited an underlying disease, like cancer or liver failure.

By the late 1960s, experimenting first on beagle puppies, Dr. Dudrick developed a treatment called total parenteral nutrition, or TPN, which bypasses the intestinal tract when a patient cannot receive food or fluids by mouth and instead injects nutrients — liquid carbohydrates, electrolytes, fats, minerals, proteins, and vitamins — directly into the circulatory system through a vein.

Dr. Dudrick, who never patented any of his techniques, wishing them to be universally available, died Jan. 18 at his home in Eaton, N.H. He was 84. The cause was complications of a number of medical conditions, including kidney failure, his sister, Irene Brown, said.

“He was the developer, largely single-handedly, of total parenteral nutrition, a technique now taken for granted but a long-awaited pipe dream” when Dr. Dudrick began his research in the 1960s, said Dr. Steven J. Scheinman, president and dean of the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Scranton, Pa. That intravenous technique, he said, “has saved the lives of tens of millions of people across the world.”

Scheinman ranked Dr. Dudrick with Joseph Lister and Ignaz Semmelweis, who pioneered antiseptic medical procedures; William T.G. Morton, who popularized anesthesia during surgery; and Sir Alexander Fleming, who is credited with the discovery of penicillin.

Dr. Dudrick went on to hold senior administrative posts at Geisinger, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Texas at Houston, and Yale.

He was in his 20s, working as a surgical resident, when he encountered the unexplained deaths at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia. Consulting with his mentor, Dr. Jonathan Rhoads, Dr. Dudrick often conducted research after midnight, when his shift was over, as he searched for a deterrent.

He initially used the TPN technique to keep the puppies alive from 6 weeks old until adulthood. Then he successfully treated six adults.

In 1967, he used the intravenous method on a 3½-pound newborn girl with a small bowel that was almost completely blocked. By feeding nutrients through a vein, his medical team increased the child’s weight to 6½ pounds over six weeks, and she developed for a year as if her gastrointestinal system was functioning normally.

Dr. Dudrick said his first adult emergency case was a 52-year-old woman who, at 5 foot 2, had dropped to 49 pounds after stomach surgery. She was fed intravenously, starting at 500 calories a day, gradually reaching 3,000.

“In two months, she was up to 79 pounds, and a month later she was sent home eating normally and weighing 100 pounds,” Dr. Dudrick recalled in an interview with The New York Times in 1977. “She’s been between 104 and 110 ever since. A true nutritional save. And nutrition was all the treatment she got — no medicine and no fancy operation.”

The intravenous delivery of concentrated nutrients proved successful over time in stimulating and restoring normal bodily functions, including immune systems of patients with malignant growths.

The technique has not only increased the chances of survival after operations; it has also spared many patients surgery — often because a diagnosis of malnutrition had not been contemplated and nutrition was not considered a remedy.

“It’s senseless to pay $200 to $300 a day for intensive care and then not pay the extra $50 to $100 for nutrition,” Dr. Dudrick told the Times. “It’s like buying a Mercedes without any wheels on it.”

Stanley John Dudrick was born April 9, 1935, in Nanticoke, Pa., a grandson of Polish immigrants. His father, also named Stanley, was a coal miner. His mother, Stephanie (Jachimczak) Dudrick, worked in silk and cigar factories.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology in 1957 from Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, Pa., and his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine (now the Perelman School of Medicine).

In addition to his sister, he is survived by his wife, Theresa (Keen) Dudrick; four daughters, two sons, 16 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and a brother, Daniel.