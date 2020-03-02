His son Clark Harris confirmed the death, adding that the cause has not been determined and an autopsy is being conducted.

WASHINGTON — F. Allen ‘‘Tex’’ Harris, a US diplomat who had a key role in exposing human rights abuses in Argentina in the late 1970s, when thousands of people were imprisoned and killed by the country’s military junta, died Feb. 23 at a hospital in Fairfax County, Va. He was 81.

Mr. Harris was a 6-foot-7-inch Texan who was assigned to the US Embassy in Buenos Aires in 1977, soon after Jimmy Carter became president and made human rights a cornerstone of his foreign policy.

Advertisement

At the time, Argentina was controlled by a group of military leaders who seized control of the government in 1976 after the chaotic two-year presidency of Isabel Peron. The US initially applauded the country’s military leaders and the stability they seemed to represent, but Mr. Harris soon learned of widespread efforts by the government to stifle dissent, often through kidnappings and killings.

‘‘As many people as necessary must die in Argentina so that the country will again be secure,’’ said General Jorge Videla, the country’s president from 1976 to 1981.

Mr. Harris began to take action soon after learning that 17 members of a Catholic church and their priest had disappeared after speaking out against the actions of the government.

‘‘That was the big eye opener,’’ he told The Wall Street Journal in 2016. ‘‘We began to develop a very clear picture of who was being targeted and they were not terrorists.’’

The people who vanished, many of them in their teens and 20s, were dubbed los desaparecidos — the disappeared. That period of terror, which lasted from 1976 until the military government ceded power in 1983, became known as Argentina’s ‘‘dirty war.’’

‘‘This was not an ad hoc, spur-of-the-moment vigilante group,’’ Mr. Harris told Bill Moyers in a 1984 television interview, ‘‘but was a concerted program of the military government to eliminate entire groups of people that they deemed to be subversives in their society. There were thousands of people who disappeared without a trace, without a murmur, just a picture on their mother’s dresser.’’

Advertisement

Mr. Harris printed up business cards and went to Buenos Aires’s central square, Plaza de Mayo, where he handed them out, particularly to victims’ mothers. He encouraged families of the disappeared to visit him at the US Embassy.

‘‘What I did in Argentina was to open the doors and, for the first time, to talk to the people,’’ he told Moyers.

He compiled thousands of note cards documenting cases of disappearance, torture, and death, reporting to the State Department that Argentina’s military leaders had ‘‘a clear intention to exterminate’’ anyone who opposed them. Even children and babies were seized from parents deemed to be dissidents.

‘‘There was no due process,’’ Mr. Harris said. ‘‘There were no trials. There were no appeals.’’

From 1977 to 1979, Argentina’s foreign ministry noted last week, Mr. Harris filed 13,500 complaints about human rights violations. He and his family came under threat from Argentine authorities and militia groups.

Despite the Carter administration’s emphasis on human rights, Mr. Harris found little support in the upper echelons of the State Department.

He began sending his reports to Washington through the ‘‘dissent channel,’’ a rarely used form of communication for Foreign Service whistleblowers whose findings were being ignored or quashed. Patricia Derian, Carter’s human rights chief at the State Department, acted on Mr. Harris’ warnings by flying to Argentina to confront the country’s military leaders.

Advertisement

‘‘I know people are being tortured right here under this roof,’’ she told the country’s chief naval officer in 1977. ‘‘In fact somebody’s probably being tortured right under our feet right now.’’

Despite reductions in military aid and other sanctions against the Argentine government, the disappearances and killings did not stop. When Mr. Harris was transferred out of Argentina in 1979, the country’s military elite reportedly raised toasts to his departure.

After Argentina was defeated by Great Britain in the Falklands War of 1982, the country’s military junta began to lose its grip on power. In the years afterward, many of its leaders were sentenced to prison. The number of people killed during their seven-year reign is estimated to be at least 14,000.

‘‘Tex risked his career and his life to tell Washington and the world what was happening,’’ Robert Cox, the onetime editor of the Buenos Aires Herald told the Houston Chronicle in 2013. ‘‘His decision to take a stand . . . saved lives and eventually led to the downfall of the dictatorship.’’

Franklyn Allen Harris was born May 13, 1938, in Glendale, Calif., and grew up in Dallas After graduating from law school at the University of Texas, he joined the State Department in late 1965.

Despite almost having his career derailed, Mr. Harris became a legend among mid-level diplomats for his integrity and devotion to duty.

Advertisement

Describing himself in 2013 as ‘‘a joyful contrarian,’’ Mr. Harris said, ‘‘I made a career out of being a pain. My mother always said speak out and help people. It’s just the way I’m wired.’’

t