LOS ANGELES — Bobbie Battista, who was among the original anchors for CNN Headline News and hosted CNN’s “TalkBack Live,” died Tuesday. She was 67.

Ms. Battista had cervical cancer, family spokeswoman Wendy Guarisco told CNN.

‘‘Bobbie was the consummate trouper in her struggle with cancer; she was courageous and fearless in her battle and thoughtful for all the others in her life even as she fought through the pain,’’ Ms. Battista’s husband, John Brimelow, said in a statement on Tuesday. ‘‘My dear partner of 25 years of marriage has cut her earthly bonds and is now in peace.’’