Ms. Byars wrote more than 60 books for those in-between children too young to be called big and too old to be called small. In her selection of subject matter, she abided by the old writer’s dictum to write what one knows, which meant no wizards or vampires but also no shortage of fear or triumph.

WASHINGTON — Betsy Byars, the author of ‘‘The Summer of the Swans’’ and other prizewinning works of children’s literature drawn from the real world, with heroes and heroines who survive their lonely, sometimes broken existence by caring for one another, died Feb. 26 at her home in Seneca, S.C. She was 91.

‘‘I take some kids and throw them into a crisis and solve the crisis,’’ Ms. Byars once told the Mini Page, a syndicated newspaper supplement for children, although she might have said with equal honesty that the children solve the crises themselves.

Among her best-known works was ‘‘The Summer of the Swans’’ (1970), which received the Newbery Medal for excellence in children’s literature. The novel centers on 14-year-old Sara, who reports that ‘‘the peak of my whole life so far was in third grade when I got to be milk monitor.’’

Since their mother’s death, she and her two siblings — a beautiful older sister and a younger brother who is intellectually disabled — have lived with an aunt in West Virginia. Captivated by the swans at a nearby lake, Sara’s brother, Charlie, leaves the house one night and becomes lost in the woods. In her ultimate act of devotion, Sara finds Charlie, proving her mettle not only to the reader but also to herself.

‘‘Betsy Byars has a gift for exposing the soul of the lost child — the damaged, the alienated, the unloved,’’ children’s author Marilyn Kaye wrote in a New York Times review of another book by Ms. Byars, ‘‘The Glory Girl’’ (1983).

Like many of her books, ‘‘The Summer of the Swans’’ was based at least in part on real life. As a volunteer tutor, Ms. Byars had formed meaningful relationships with children with intellectual disabilities. Charlie was ‘‘not one of the children,’’ she said in her Newbery acceptance speech, but ‘‘the book would never have been written if I had not come to know the children I was tutoring.’’