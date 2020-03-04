Mr. Cancel Miranda, a hero to many who favor independence for Puerto Rico but a terrorist to many others, was 23 when he and three companions attacked the Capitol, spraying gunfire from the gallery into the House chamber and injuring five congressmen as 243 House members were debating a bill involving migrant workers from Mexico.

His family announced his death in a statement, which said he had been hospitalized for several weeks with multiple health problems.

NEW YORK — Rafael Cancel Miranda, the last survivor among the four revolutionaries who shot up the US Capitol on March 1, 1954, in the name of independence for Puerto Rico, died on Monday at his home in San Juan, the island’s capital. He was 89.

The four — the others were Lolita Lebrón, Irvin Flores Rodríguez, and Andres Figueroa Cordero — were not satisfied with the agreement that had made Puerto Rico a US commonwealth in 1952, believing that it was a sham and that the island essentially remained an occupied colony.

Lebrón waved a Puerto Rican flag briefly and shouted about independence as the attack unfolded and House members sought cover. The four were overpowered and arrested.

Although the scene was chaotic, Mr. Cancel Miranda, at least, was convinced that most of those injured “got hurt by my gun,” as he put it when he was freed in 1979.

“No congressman in particular was the target,” he said then. “It was just an effort to shoot up the place. If we aimed to kill, believe me, that would have happened.”

All four served lengthy prison sentences. During his incarceration, Mr. Cancel Miranda spent time in Alcatraz in San Francisco, Marion Penitentiary in Illinois, and Leavenworth in Kansas — “the Harvard, Yale, and Princeton of American prisons,” as he put it in a 1998 interview with the Houston Chronicle.

In 1977, President Jimmy Carter commuted the sentence of Figueroa Cordero, who had cancer and died in 1979. Carter freed the other three in 1979, though they had never sought clemency, considering themselves political prisoners.

Mr. Cancel Miranda and the others returned to Puerto Rico to a cheering crowd. He continued to speak out about independence in subsequent decades and did not regret the passion he had brought to the cause as a youth.

“That youth is alive, with gray hair and six grandchildren,” he told The New York Times in 1990 in an interview in Puerto Rico. “If this is still a colony, why should I change?”

Rafael Cancel Miranda was born on July 18, 1930, in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico, to Rafael Cancel Rodríguez, a businessman, and Rosa Miranda Pérez. Both parents were active in the nationalist movement.

A formative moment for Rafael came in 1937, when his parents participated in a nationalist demonstration in the city of Ponce; police officers opened fire on the marchers, and about 20 were killed.

He often said that his first act of protest had come days later, when he refused to pledge allegiance to the American flag. He was sent home from school.

In 1949, Mr. Cancel Miranda drew a two-year prison sentence for refusing to be drafted into the US military.

“To me, it didn’t make sense to be in the same army that invades your country and massacres your people,” he said. “If you’re going to fight, you should fight them.”

After his release, he spent time in Cuba, then settled in Brooklyn, where he worked at a shoe factory. There he met the other three people who would join in the Capitol attack.

In addition to his son Rafael, from his current marriage, Mr. Cancel Miranda’s survivors include his wife, María de los Ángeles Vázquez; two son from an earlier marriage; and a number of grandchildren.

In a 1997 interview with the Associated Press, Mr. Cancel Miranda said that the passage of years had changed his perspective, but not his commitment.

“I was more convinced about what I could affect when I was young,” he said.

“But I am now more convinced that I was fighting for the right thing.”