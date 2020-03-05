“If I say it, I have to bet on it,” was his credo.

Mr. Natanzon, who was born in Soviet Russia, emigrated to Israel with his mother when he was 4 years old, and later moved to the United States, spending his teenage years in Buffalo, was a compulsive gambler.

NEW YORK — Matvey Natanzon, who was known as Falafel because he subsisted on deep-fried chickpea balls while hustling gullible opponents in Washington Square Park in Manhattan as he groomed himself to be the world’s greatest backgammon player, died Feb. 14 in Clarence, N.Y., near Buffalo. He was 51.

“Recently Falafel made another big bet, the biggest,” his friend Jake Jacobs, another backgammon champion, wrote in PrimeTime Backgammon magazine, published by the US Backgammon Federation. “He had cancer. I am not certain of the specifics, but it was serious, deadly serious, attacking the best part of him, his brain. He bet he could beat it.”

A shlumpy jovial giant who weighed upward of 300 pounds at one point, Mr. Natanzon lost that bet, less than two years after doctors first told him that he had Stage 4 brain cancer.

His death was announced by his family in a notice in The Buffalo News.

His cancer had prematurely ended a roller-coaster career during which he went from sleeping under a bench in Washington Square Park, where he lived for nearly six months after college, to mastering backgammon, a board game that combines rolls of the dice with strategic checker moves.

“He had the skills to put his money where his mouth was, skills developed through tenacious study,” Jacobs said.

In his short pants, sweat shirt, and knitted wool hat, Mr. Natanzon could look like an amiable loser to his easy marks, as he baited them with his nonstop babble and swaggering hubris.

He would graduate to winning (and, on rarer occasions, losing) tens of thousands of dollars in as little as an hour; achieve celebrity status in a game that had migrated from black-tie casino tables to cheesy hotel ballrooms, where baseball caps worn backward were de rigeur; and be named the top player in an unofficial ranking by his peers, known as the Giants of Backgammon.

“Falafel is, without a doubt, backgammon’s No. 1 commentator and is probably its best-known celebrity,” Joe Russell, the chairman of the backgammon federation’s board, said when he awarded Mr. Natanzon the organization’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018. “He has been in the Top 10 of the Giants list seven straight times, and has been voted No. 1 twice and No. 2 once.”

Matvey Natanzon was born in what was then Soviet Russia on July 5, 1968. His mother, Larissa Bomshtein, fled with him to Israel when he was 4, he said, to escape anti-Semitism and his father, about whom little is known. They settled in Azor, a town near Tel Aviv, where Bomshtein worked at an airport. When he was 14, she married an Israeli-American Holocaust survivor, Dr. Robert Rein, a biophysicist, and the family moved to Buffalo.

His leaves his mother, now Larissa Rein, and his sister, Elaine Lewis.

Mr. Natanzon drank and gambled his way through the State University of New York at Buffalo (now the University at Buffalo) and graduated with a degree in accounting in 1991, though emerging jobless and penniless after losing sports wagers. After three years he hitched a ride to Manhattan to make his fortune in Washington Square Park.

“Instead of making money hand over fist on the park’s famous chess tables as he dreamed, Mr. Natanzon ended up broke and sleeping under them,” journalist Brin-Jonathan Butler wrote in “The Grandmaster: Magnus Carlsen and the Match That Made Chess Great Again” (2018).

He later camped out in a ramshackle game room on Wall Street and at the New York Chess and Backgammon Club in Midtown Manhattan, slept in a flophouse on the Bowery, and rented a room, where, by his account, he would spend 15 hours a day playing online.

Largely self-taught, he played on the Israeli team in the Nations Cup backgammon tournament in 2005, and in 2007 was named by his peers as the world’s top player. He lived in Las Vegas and Tel Aviv, among other places.