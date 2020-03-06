Dr. Steiner was unusual not only because she was a woman in a male-dominated field but also because she was an American and much of her writing centered on Britain. She was married to essayist and scholar George Steiner. Her husband died 10 days before she did.

Her son, David, said the cause was pneumonia.

NEW YORK — Zara S. Steiner, who wrote deeply researched books on the origins of World War I and the period between the world wars, adding new layers to the standard discussions of diplomacy and its shortcomings, died Feb. 13 at her home in Cambridge, England. She was 91.

Zara Steiner dug into the letters and other papers of civil servants and interviewed prominent and not-so-prominent historical players to flesh out the picture of how momentous events were shaped. Her books looked not just at the standard official documents but at how unheralded staff members, public opinion, and more propelled history along, both in England and in other countries.

In a tribute, the Sir Michael Howard Center for the History of War at King’s College, London, called her “one of the leading international historians of the 20th century.”

Zara Alice Shakow was born Nov. 6, 1928, in New York City to Joseph and Frances (Price) Shakow. Her father ran a shop that provided gear and supplies to explorers.

She earned a bachelor’s degree at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania in 1948, then went to Oxford University, earning a master’s degree in history.

Studying under historian A.J.P. Taylor, she became interested in the First World War and its origins. Historians had generally relied on the dispatches and telegrams between the British foreign secretary and ambassadors and ministers abroad to dissect the period, but she found those documents of limited value.

“In the end, the material raised more questions than it definitively answered,” she wrote in “Beyond the Foreign Office Papers: The Making of an International Historian,” an autobiographical essay published in 2017 in the International History Review. “The reader still knew very little about how the decisions recorded in these dispatches were reached.”

She went to Cornwall House in London, site of the British Foreign Office library, and asked the librarian, C.H. Fone, if any archival material from staff officers existed.

“He took me into a very dusty room and opened cabinets that had clearly not been cleaned for decades,” she wrote. “Out fell, along with bound volumes, packets of papers, tied up in pink ribbon, which dropped on to the floor as well as envelopes of pictures covered in dust. ‘Oh dear,’ he said, ‘you had better have a look.’ ”

“That,” she added, “was how I began as a researcher.”

It would be some years before that research resulted in her first major book, “The Foreign Office and Foreign Policy, 1898-1914,” which was published in 1969. First came her marriage to Steiner in 1955; a Ph.D. in history at Harvard; and the birth of two children.

“The Foreign Office and Foreign Policy” examined the story behind the usual story of the path to World War I.

“I have tried,” she wrote in the preface, “to analyze the actual work and underlying stance of those men who began as clerks, exercising influence within a narrow, often traditional bureaucratic radius, and who, by the time world war began, had won a permanent place in the conception of British foreign affairs.”

Advertisement

Dr. Steiner’s work on that book only made her more curious about what archival materials were out there waiting to be examined.

“I knew there were collections of papers in private hands that might be worth consulting,” she wrote in a 2017 essay. “Nothing, I felt, would be lost by contacting families except a confirmation of the stereotype of the pushy American. So I began a tour of some of the great houses of England.”

In 1977, Dr. Steiner published “Britain and the Origins of the First World War.”

She was asked to contribute a volume to the Oxford History of Modern Europe book series covering 1919-45 — the period between the world wars.

The project grew from one book to two. The first volume, “The Lights That Failed,” appeared in 2005. The second volume, “The Triumph of the Dark,” was published in 2011.

“Those who have had enough of armchair generals will turn with relief to Zara Steiner’s ‘The Triumph of the Dark,’ which completes her two-volume history of international relations between the wars,” Jonathan Sumption wrote in The Spectator. “It is not light reading. But it is one of those masterpieces of exact scholarship, conceived on a vast scale, which will remain the standard work on the subject for many years.”

In addition to her son, Dr. Steiner is survived by a daughter, Deborah Steiner, and two grandchildren.