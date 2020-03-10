Mr. Coppola was the elder statesman of the Coppola movie clan, which includes Francis Ford Coppola (nephew), Talia Shire (niece), Nicolas Cage (grandnephew) and Sofia Coppola (grandniece). His brother Carmine, who died in 1991, wrote music for his own son Francis Ford’s three “Godfather” movies as well as “Apocalypse Now” (1979).

NEW YORK — Anton Coppola, who appeared in the children’s chorus for the 1926 US premiere of Puccini’s uncompleted “Turandot,” conducted his own ending to the work some nine decades later, and in between had one of the longest careers as a maestro in modern times, died on Monday at his home in New York City. He was 102.

Mr. Coppola, too, had a role in the family film business, appearing as the conductor of the opera “Cavalleria Rusticana” in a scene from“Godfather III” (1990) and conducting the score to Francis Ford Coppola’s “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” (1992).

The creative flow went the other way. Francis Ford Coppola suggested that his Uncle write an opera about Sacco and Vanzetti, the Italian anarchists executed — wrongly, many believe — in 1927. The resulting work was what Mr. Coppola considered his crowning glory, “Sacco and Vanzetti.”

The opera had its premiere in 2001 at Opera Tampa, where Mr. Coppola was the founding artistic director and conductor from 1995-2012.

“Coppola indulges in some hoary rhetorical red flag-waving,” Lawrence A. Johnson wrote of the work in Opera News, “but radical-chic politics, happily, take a back seat to the fascinating story and music.”

The work was distinguished by a “highly accessible musical style” redolent of Puccini and Barber, Johnson said, adding, “If ‘Sacco and Vanzetti’ has a fault, it is that Coppola’s music and lyrics lack an individual voice.”

It was never staged elsewhere, to Mr. Coppola’s disappointment. He followed up with another opera, “Lady Swanwhite,” based on a Strindberg play, that was given a performance at Opera Tampa in early 2019.

Mr. Coppola remained active on the podium into his final years, leading a concert of his own music with the Tampa company at a gala to mark his 100th birthday.

For much of the previous eight decades, he conducted many of the nation’s medium-size and larger opera companies, including New York City Opera and the operas in Cincinnati, San Francisco, Seattle and Tampa, Florida. He may, in fact, have had the longest conducting career in recent history. Arturo Toscanini retired at the tender age of 87, and Leopold Stokowski left the podium at 90.

While his heart lay in the core of the Italian opera repertory, especially the works of Verdi and Puccini, Mr. Coppola conducted many contemporary works as well, including the premieres of “Lizzie Borden,” by Jack Beeson, at the New York City Opera in 1965, and “Of Mice and Men,” by Carlisle Floyd, at the Seattle Opera in 1970. “He led a fluent, tasteful, wholly musical performance,” critic Robert Commanday wrote of the Floyd premiere in The Times.

Mr. Coppola had a reputation as an autocrat, more typical of the imperious maestros of his time than today’s comparatively democratic podium-ites. Conducting “has to be a dictatorship, and in that way he was a great leader,” the baritone Sherrill Milnes, who worked with him, once said. Other vocal giants like Mario del Monaco, George London, Roberta Peters, Leonard Warren and Luciano Pavarotti also sang under Coppola’s baton.

Antonio Coppola was born on March 21, 1917, in Ocean Hill, Brooklyn, but grew up mostly in East Harlem. His Italian immigrant father, Agostino, was a toolmaker; his mother, Maria (Zasa) Coppola, was a homemaker. He was the fifth of seven brothers, all of whom were encouraged to study music. Mr. Coppola took up piano.

As a child, Mr. Coppola was taken by his mother to see Gounod’s “Faust,” put on by a small touring company. “When the lights came down I saw the figure of a little man walk into the pit and start to wave his hands,” Mr. Coppola recalled. “When all this wonderful music was coming out, I turned to my mom and said, ‘That’s what I want to do.’”

He appeared in the groundbreaking 1926 “Turandot,” after auditioning for the Metropolitan Opera’s children’s chorus.

In 1930, an opera-loving uncle introduced him to Gennaro Papi, a Met conductor who was a former rehearsal pianist for Puccini himself. Papi noticed that the boy was carrying a score of Puccini’s “La Bohème.” He was impressed, and took Mr. Coppola under his wing. Mr. Coppola would attend Papi’s performances, and the two would dissect them afterward. Papi also passed on Puccini’s own insights about his scores. Mr. Coppola attended Stuyvesant High School in Manhattan and entered the Juilliard School at about 16. He left for a job with the orchestra and opera programs of the Depression-era federal Works Progress Administration, conducting his first opera, Saint-Saëns’ “Samson et Dalila,” when he was 18.

Papi had suggested that Anton learn an instrument and play in an orchestra to round out his experience. Mr. Coppola chose the oboe and became good enough to enter the Radio City Music Hall orchestra at 19. With the start of World War II, he enlisted in the Army and served four years, mainly as a bandmaster in Texas.

“Everybody had to contribute in some way,” he said. “This was my contribution. Completely worthless, as far as I’m concerned.” His discharge papers misspelled his first name, Antonio, as Anton, and he decided to adopt it professionally.

Mr. Coppola later returned to Radio City as the orchestra’s conductor and at one point noticed a dancer there. “Instead of looking at the score I looked at this young lady and she became my wife,” he said. He and Almerinda Drago married in 1950, on his 33rd birthday.