Ms. Szekely was 17 at the roundup — a star swimmer despite anti-Semitic laws that had forced her off her team in 1941 — and avoided arrest through the intercession of her father, who ordered her to feign illness as the fascist approached.

Ms. Szekely could have been one of 20,000 Hungarian Jews who were murdered along the river that winter by the Nazi-backed Arrow Cross Party, according to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum. More than 400,000 more had been deported to Auschwitz, the Nazi death camp in occupied Poland.

WASHINGTON — Éva Szekely never forgot the Hungarian fascist who, in the winter of 1944, passed over her in a roundup of Jews to be shot on the banks of the Danube River in Budapest. He had one gray eye and one brown, a visage seared into her memory.

Advertisement

‘‘Don’t take her — she is sick,’’ she recalled her father pleading. ‘‘Can’t you see she cannot walk?’’ Moreover, her father told the fascist official, ‘‘she is the swimming champion of Hungary, and one day you will be happy you saved her life!’’

‘‘This is how I stayed alive,’’ Ms. Szekely said years later in a testimony at the USC Shoah Foundation. ‘‘Dad told him I was a swimming champion and he would still remember me.’’

Ms. Szekely survived the war in a forced labor program and later in a safe house operated by the Swiss where, according to the online Encyclopedia of Jewish Women, she stayed fit by running up and down five flights of steps 100 times a day.

She went on to become of her country’s greatest swimmers, credited with numerous world and Olympic records. She won a gold medal in the 200-meter breaststroke at the 1952 Games in Helsinki and a silver medal four years later in that race in Melbourne, Australia.

Advertisement

Ms. Szekely, who became known as the Hungarian ‘‘Madame Butterfly’’ for the butterfly style she brought to the breaststroke, died Feb. 29 at her home in Budapest. She was 92. Ms. Szekely had been in declining health and had lost her eyesight, according to Gergely Csurka of the Hungarian Swimming Association, but had continued swimming even as she approached her 90th birthday.

Éva Szekely was born in Budapest on April 3, 1927. She was inspired to become an Olympic swimmer in 1936 when she listened on the radio as her countryman Ferenc Csik took home the gold medal in the 100-meter freestyle race at the Berlin Games.

She made her Olympic debut after World War II, at the 1948 Games in London, where she placed fourth in the 200-meter breaststroke. Her performance in the same race four years later in Helsinki set an Olympic record.

After the Melbourne Olympics in 1956, Ms. Szekely became a pharmacist and a swimming coach, teaching many, including her daughter, Andrea Gyarmati. Ms. Szekely attended the 1972 Munich Games, where her daughter won a silver medal in the 100-meter backstroke and a bronze medal in the 100-meter butterfly.

In 1976, Ms. Szekely was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame, as was Dezso Gyarmati, her first husband, from whom she was divorced. Andrea Gyarmati was inducted into the hall of fame in 1995. In addition to her daughter, in Budapest, survivors include a grandson, who is also a noted Hungarian water poloist, and a great-granddaughter.

Advertisement

Ms. Szekely said she was most comfortable in the water, remarking that at times she felt as though she had been placed on the land by mistake. Her Olympic victories served her through her life, she said, with the immutable knowledge that she had once been the best.

Recalling the times during the Holocaust and under Soviet-style communism when people were ‘‘stripped of many things’’ — title, rank, property, even dignity — she described an Olympic gold medal as ‘‘a fixed shiny star in the universe.’’

In 1950, she competed in an international swimming meet held in Hungary where she won a gold medal, as well as a special prize awarded by Hungary’s communist authorities.

‘‘Imagine, there I was standing there, up on top of the dais . . . and the man looks at me,’’ she told the Shoah Foundation. ‘‘It was that Arrow Cross man, with his different colored eyes.’’