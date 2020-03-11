Gambrell, a native New Yorker, steeped herself in Russian culture and literature, spending time in Moscow in the 1980s and ’90s and becoming involved in its art scene as artists there who had once been underground rose to international prominence.

Her mother, Helen Gambrell, said the cause was cancer, which had only recently been diagnosed.

NEW YORK — Jamey Gambrell, an award-winning translator who conveyed the intricacies of work by contemporary Russian authors such as Tatyana Tolstaya and Vladimir Sorokin to English-language readers, died Feb. 15 in New York. She was 65.

She was a critic, writer and editor for Art in America magazine for about 15 years, covering the careers of artists such as Alexander Melamid, Vitaly Komar, and Ilya Kabakov, and providing insights into modern art, made near the end of the Soviet era, that was unfamiliar to many in the West.

Advertisement

Gambrell told the critic Liesl Schillinger in an interview in The Los Angeles Review of Books in 2016 that translation felt like a natural extension of her work as a writer and editor, calling it “the most intimate and intensive form of reading there is.”

The first book she translated was “Sleepwalker in a Fog” (1992), a short-story collection by Tolstaya, a great-grandniece of Leo Tolstoy; her stories have been compared to Chekhov’s.

Gambrell went on to translate Tolstaya’s post-apocalyptic satire “The Slynx” (2003) and her nonfiction essays and reviews collected in “Pushkin’s Children: Writings on Russia and Russians” (2003).

She also translated several notable books by Sorokin, including his “Ice Trilogy,” about a cult of people with hearts that can speak, and his “Day of the Oprichnik” (2011), a scathing fairy tale about life in modern Russia.

More recently Gambrell translated Sorokin’s “The Blizzard” (released in English in 2015), about a Russian doctor who ventures into a snowstorm to deliver a vaccine to a village battling a zombie plague. The novel is a postmodern take on braving wintry weather, a staple of Russian literature.

Advertisement

Gambrell also translated and edited “Earthly Signs: Moscow Diaries, 1917-1922” (2002), a collection of essays and diaries by the poet Marina Svetaeva about life during the Russian Revolution; and poetry by Nobel laureate Joseph Brodsky for “Brodsky/Baryshnikov,” a one-man off-Broadway show that featured Mikhail Baryshnikov reciting Brodsky’s poetry in Russian. Gambrell’s translations appeared as English supertitles above the set.

In 2016, the American Academy of Arts and Letters gave her the Thornton Wilder Prize for Translation, which includes an award of $20,000.

Jamey Gambrell was born April 10, 1954, in Manhattan to James Gambrell III, an intellectual property lawyer and law professor, and Helen (Roddy) Gambrell, a teacher and paralegal.She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas Austin, and completed a master’s degree in Russian studies at Columbia University before she began traveling to Russia in the 1980s.

In additon to her mother, she leaves a daughter, Calla Helen Gambrell, whom she adopted in Russia; a sister, and a brother.