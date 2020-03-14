NEW YORK — Dana Zatopkova, who won the women’s javelin throw for Czechoslovakia in the 1952 Olympics an hour after her husband, Emil Zatopek, won the men’s 5,000-meter run, died on Friday in Prague.

Ms. Zatopkova threw the javelin in four consecutive Olympics, from 1948 to 1960, and won the silver medal in 1960 in Rome. In 1958, in Frankfurt, she broke a world record by throwing it 182 feet 10 inches, almost 10 inches better than the previous record. It was the longest throw ever made with a wooden javelin (javelins are now made of metal).

At 35 she became the oldest woman to break a world outdoor record in any event.

But she is best remembered for her gold medal triumph in Helsinki, in 1952, when she reached 165 feet 7 inches on the first of her six throws in the final.

An hour before, Zatopek, who broke 18 world records in his career and is considered by many to have been the best distance runner in Olympic history, won the gold in the 5,000-meter run in thrilling come-from-behind fashion, moving from fourth to first in a furious last lap.

At the time, Ms. Zatopkova was preparing for her own competition, in an event that dates to the original Olympics in ancient Greece.

“I was closeted in the changing room alone trying to concentrate on the ordeal ahead and trying to stay composed, but it was impossible,” she recalled in an interview with Radio Prague in 2012. “So I listened to the crowd cheering, trying in vain to figure out who they were cheering for.

“When the noise died down, I could wait no longer. I jumped up and ran out of the changing room, bumping into the Soviet coach, Romanov. ‘Who won?’ I blurted out. And I remember he looked at me dumbfounded because, of course, Emil had won, and his own wife had not gone to watch.”

Zatopek also won the 10,000-meter and the marathon at Helsinki, his first, achieving a triple that no one has matched.

At a news conference after Ms. Zatopkova’s victory, Zatopek playfully tried to take credit for his wife’s gold medal, saying that he had inspired her.

Ms. Zatopkova was quick with a retort. “Really?” she said. “OK, go inspire some other girl and see if she throws a javelin 50 meters!”

Dana Ingrova was born on Sept. 19, 1922 — the same day, month, and year as Zatopek — in southern Moravia. (Zatopek was born in northern Moravia.)

She was an outstanding team handball player until college, when she was said to have thrown a javelin 111 feet 6 inches the first time she picked one up. A week later, she was said to have won the Czechoslovak javelin championship.

In 1948, when she threw the javelin far enough to make the Czechoslovak Olympic team, Zatopek congratulated her, and a relationship began. In London, before the Olympics, they were in a lime tree picking a blossom for her mother when, as she recalled, Zatopek said, “I think that it could be quite fine for us to get married.”

They did, two months after the London Games, and the marriage lasted 52 years, until Zatopek’s death in 2000. They had no children.

In 1956, in the midst of the Cold War, the Zatopeks were the official witnesses at the storybook wedding in Prague of Harold Connolly, an American hammer thrower, and Olga Fikotova, the Czechoslovak discus thrower.

During Ms. Zatopkova’s career, she won the European championships in 1954 and 1958 and broke the Czechoslovak javelin record 17 times, paving the way for such Czech Republic javelin throwers as Jan Zelezny and Barbora Spotakova, the current world record holders.

In 1988 she was honored with the Olympic Order for distinguished contributions to the Olympic movement.

Ms. Zatopkova retired after the 1960 Olympics and went on to coach and serve in track-and-field administrative positions.

Her husband became a high-ranking Army officer but was stripped of his rank by the communist government of Czechoslovakia and made a manual laborer in 1968, when he opposed the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia.

Seven years later, the government said he had been rehabilitated and more or less forgave him.

After Zatopek died, Ms. Zatopkova moved into a two-room apartment in Prague. Among the possessions she took was a broom with a history.

It seemed that years before, Zatopek had decided that another broom was needed at home.

He spotted the javelin his wife had used to win her Olympic gold medal. The javelin soon became a broom handle.

Ms. Zatopkova, too, held few treasures sacred. She converted the javelin she had used to win the 1958 European championship into a coat rack and a towel rack. But she did honor her husband’s cremated remains.

“Topek is in the blue jar over there,” she told the Associated Press in 2012, referring to him by his nickname.

“When our friends come for a visit, we place him between us, give him a glass of wine, drink to his health, and talk to him as if he is still with us here.”