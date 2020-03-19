Mr. Hanna began working construction jobs at 20 to support his widowed mother and his sisters. He later spent three decades building his own construction and property management business into a statewide powerhouse before seeking elective office.

The cause was cancer, said former New York State Supreme Court justice Robert Julian, a family friend.

WASHINGTON — Richard L. Hanna, a self-made construction magnate and independent-minded Republican from upstate New York who became the first GOP congressman to endorse Democrat Hillary Clinton over Republican Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, died March 15 at a hospice center in New Hartford, N.Y. He was 69.

During his three terms on Capitol Hill, from 2011 to 2017, he represented a swath of central New York from the Pennsylvania border to Lake Ontario and was among the 25 richest members of Congress.

A pragmatist with liberal views on social issues, he often went his own way in a right-leaning party. He supported same-sex marriage and women’s reproductive health rights and voted against GOP efforts to eliminate funding for Planned Parenthood.

‘‘I don’t believe public money should be spent on abortion,’’ Mr. Hanna told the Post-Standard in Syracuse, N.Y., in 2012. ‘‘But the idea that Planned Parenthood should not be funded? I mean, they provide about 20 percent of the female population with all of their health care. And they do it at a fraction of what the cost would be if someone showed up at a hospital emergency room.’’

Of all his work in Congress, he said, he was proudest of having helped marshal bipartisan support in 2012 to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act. Some Republicans sought to amend the anti-domestic-violence bill by excluding protections for gay and transgender people, Native Americans, and battered women who were in the United States illegally.

‘‘If a daughter, sister or perfect stranger was raped, battered, or needed help no one would ask or care what her ethnicity, national origin, or orientation was before we came to her aid — nor should the Violence Against Women Act,’’ Mr. Hanna said in a statement.

Richard Louis Hanna was born in Utica, N.Y., on Jan. 25, 1951, and grew up in Marcy, N.Y. He followed his father into the construction trade, which paid for his education at Reed College in Portland, Ore. He graduated in 1976 with a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science.

In 2001, he married Kimberly Greenleaf. In addition to his wife, he leaves two children, Emerson Hanna and Grace Hanna, all of Barneveld, N.Y.; and three sisters.

Mr. Hanna, a licensed pilot who flew seaplanes, engaged in civic and philanthropic work before making an unsuccessful congressional run in 2008. Two years later, he defeated the two-term incumbent, Michael Arcuri, in a rematch.

Mr. Hanna did not seek reelection in 2016, but he made news by backing Clinton over Trump.

In a commentary for the Syracuse paper, he wrote that Trump’s lack of tolerance and character made him ‘‘unfit’’ for high office, while Clinton ‘‘stands and has stood for causes bigger than herself for a lifetime.’’