Ms. Miles was working as an assistant director of the nonprofit American Place Theater in the mid-1970s when she noticed that few of the plays the company produced were written by women.

NEW YORK — Julia Miles, who dedicated her career to ensuring that women playwrights and directors had a stage of their own, died March 18 at a care facility in Ridgefield, Conn. She was 90.

“I looked at our roster, and of about 72 plays that we had done, only about eight were written by women,” Ms. Miles told The New York Times in 1998. “I was shocked at this, that the thing I cared most about — theater — was really lacking in female voices.”

Resolving to do something about the gender disparity, she began Women’s Project, now known as WP Theater, in 1978 with a grant from the Ford Foundation, at first staging productions in the American Place Theater’s basement. That basement and WP’s later homes became incubators for young talent and welcoming places for artists trying to bring new perspectives to the theater.

A different perspective was apparent from WP’s first production, “Choices,” a one-woman show in which Lily Lodge read selections by Virginia Woolf, Dorothy Parker, Gertrude Stein, Sylvia Plath, and other writers.

Since then WP has produced more than 600 plays. Standouts during Ms. Miles’s tenure included “Still Life” (1981), about the Vietnam War, written and directed by Emily Mann and starring Mary McDonnell, Timothy Near, and John Spencer, which earned four Obie Awards; and “A . . . My Name Is Alice,” a musical revue conceived and directed by Joan Micklin Silver and Julianne Boyd.

After several nomadic years, WP found a home in the late 1990s: a space in Hell’s Kitchen that was eventually named the Julia Miles Theater. The company currently operates out of the WP Theater on the Upper West Side.

Ms. Miles did all she could to keep WP humming, from securing a million-dollar donation from playwright Sallie Bingham to helping playwrights arrange for child care so that they could attend rehearsals.

Julia Eugenia Hinson was born on Jan. 24, 1930, in Pelham, Ga., to John and Saro Hinson. Her father was a tobacco and cotton farmer, her mother a homemaker.

She graduated from a boarding school in Georgia, then earned a bachelor’s degree in theater at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., where she met William Miles.

They married and moved to New York City to pursue acting careers, and Ms. Miles studied at the Actors Studio. But aspects of acting in the city soon grew tiresome.

“I did auditions and hated it,” she told the Times in 2001. “I hated the herds. I felt there had to be a better way.”

In the late 1950s Ms. Miles began producing plays with Theater Current, a company she founded with friends. She joined the American Place Theater in 1964.

Ms. Miles stepped down as Women’s Project’s artistic director in 2003. From the beginning she had said that she hoped to disband the organization once women had achieved equality in theater.

Lisa McNulty, WP’s current artistic director, said that even though Ms. Miles had expanded gender parity in the theater world, WP was not close to disbanding — and that Ms. Miles would have had it no other way.