Mr. Berger, who was white, spent a lifetime being conscious of how race determines opportunities, attitudes, and much more, in his own life and in society at large. His writing exploring those influences was blunt and provocative. There was, for instance, his 1990 essay in Art in America titled “Are Art Museums Racist?”

His husband, Marvin Heiferman, said the official cause was heart failure. He said Mr. Berger had been exhibiting severe symptoms of coronavirus for five days but was not tested for the virus either before or after his death.

Maurice Berger, who as a curator and a writer was a forceful voice against both overt and subtle racism in the art world and other arenas, died Sunday at his home in Craryville, N.Y. He was 63.

“Art museums,” he wrote, “have for the most part behaved like many other businesses in this country — they have sought to preserve the narrow interests of their upper-class patrons and clientele.” Who were, of course, mostly white.

And there was a series of essays he wrote for the Lens blog of the New York Times under the rubric “Race Stories.” One, from August 2017, talked about the photographs of the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., where racism and other ugly sentiments were on full display — images that, he said, captured not the aftermath of hate, as many famed pictures did, but the perpetrators of it.

“These people are sons and daughters, siblings, spouses and parents who today have traded Klan hoods for polo shirts and khakis,” he wrote. “Many are college educated and employed in white-collar jobs. They look like people we know — friends, co-workers, neighbors and family. And they have one thing in common: an allegiance to a scurrilous ideology bent on intimidating, disempowering, and even annihilating African Americans, Jews and others they view as foreign or racially impure.”

Mr. Berger also wrote of the beauty and honesty he found in the work of photographer and filmmaker Gordon Parks, documentary photographer Jill Freedman, and many others.

“Maurice’s work was groundbreaking,” photographer and curator Deborah Willis, chair of the department of photography and imagery at New York University, said by e-mail. “He questioned and challenged our collective past, and he lived an extraordinary and focused life sharing his love of stories and images that ranged from tragedy to joy.”

Among the most prominent exhibitions Mr. Berger curated was “For All the World to See: Visual Culture and the Struggle for Civil Rights,” which was seen in 2011 at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington (which was then part of the National Museum of American History) and toured widely. In a telephone interview, Rhea Combs, curator of film and photography at the museum, reacted to Mr. Berger’s death.

“It’s really a tremendous loss to the art world,” she said, “because he was so fearless and so committed and so clear about the things he believed in, and unapologetic about it.”

Mr. Berger earned a bachelor’s degree at Hunter College in 1978 and a doctorate in art history at the City University of New York in 1988. By then he had already been teaching for some years at Hunter, and in 1987 he and an anthropology professor there, Johnnetta Cole, organized an exhibition at the college art gallery titled “Race and Representation.”

“We were the first large-scale art museum project to broadly examine the question of white racism as an issue for artists, filmmakers and other visual culture disciplines,” Mr. Berger told Smithsonian magazine in 2011, “and that really started me on this 25-year path of dealing with two things that are most interesting to me as a scholar: American race relations and the way visual culture affects prevailing ideas and alters the way we see the world.”

Mr. Berger became senior research scholar at the Center for Art, Design and Visual Culture at the University of Maryland Baltimore County in 2006, advancing to research professor in 2010. The center collaborated on “For All the World to See” with the National Museum, which was then in a formative stage.

“It was extraordinary to have someone so steeped in visual culture identify this museum as a place where they wanted to create a major exhibition,” Kinshasha Holman Conwill, deputy director of the museum, said in a telephone interview.

Mr. Berger also curated exhibitions at the International Center of Photography, the Jewish Museum, the Whitney Museum of American Art, and other New York institutions, in addition to numerous exhibitions at his university in Maryland. His other books included “How Art Becomes History” (1992), and he wrote countless exhibition catalogs.