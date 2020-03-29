Dr. Coburn was an obstetrician who treated some 15,000 patients and delivered 4,000 babies in a maternal and family practice in Muskogee, Okla., before embarking on his political career — three terms in the House of Representatives (1995-2001) and, after a four-year hiatus, two terms in the Senate (2005-15). He retired two years before the end of his second term because of deteriorating health.

The cause was cancer, said John Hart, his former communications director. Dr. Coburn had said in 2013 that he was being treated for a recurrence of prostate cancer, and in 2014 he announced that he would retire.

NEW YORK — Tom Coburn, an ultraconservative Oklahoma Republican and family physician who in 16 years in Congress crusaded for limited government, using a rule-book technicality to block so many bills that frustrated legislators called him “Dr. No,” died Saturday in Tulsa. He was 72.

Advertisement

A visceral foe of Washington long before such disaffections coalesced into the Tea Party, Dr. Coburn swept into Congress with the class of 1994, when Republicans gained control of the House for the first time in 40 years and installed Newt Gingrich as speaker and his “Contract With America” agenda to shrink government, cut taxes, and promote welfare reforms and business activity.

Dr. Coburn soon set about displeasing everyone, including the constituencies most politicians covet: his own party’s activists, donors, leaders, and congressional colleagues. He battled with Gingrich often, charging that he was drifting to the political center and away from his contractual pledges to the nation. He openly vented his disdain for career politicians.

“His contempt for them is genuine, bipartisan, and in many cases mutual,” The New York Times reported years later. “He once prescribed a ‘spinal transplant’ for 70 percent of the Senate, and another time said his colleagues had ‘reproductive organs the size of BBs.’”

Advertisement

Still, he won grudging respect as a political maverick and was admired by some colleagues as one of the toughest fiscal and social conservatives of his era.

For the sake of smaller government, he voted against nearly all spending bills, particularly pork-barrel allocations for the pet projects of legislators. He opposed gay rights, same-sex marriage, embryonic stem-cell research, and abortions except those to save a woman’s life. He denied that global warming was real. He favored term limits for elected officials and pledged to abide by them himself.

In the House, he supported gun rights and favored the death penalty, even for doctors who performed abortions. He also wrote laws aimed at protecting infants from AIDS and expanding medical care for the elderly. He helped reform welfare and other federal entitlement programs, and led workshops for young staff members on sexually transmitted HIV infections.

Keeping his campaign pledge to serve no more than three consecutive terms in the House, Dr. Coburn did not run for reelection in 2000. He resumed his medical practice and in 2002 was appointed by President George W. Bush as a co-chairman of his advisory council on HIV and AIDS, giving him a prominent platform as he prepared to run for the Senate.

Dr. Coburn also wrote a book about his experiences in Congress, “Breach of Trust: How Washington Turns Outsiders Into Insiders” (2003, with Hart). In it, he called “careerism” the central tenet of Congress.

“Both parties today,” he wrote, “are ultimately controlled not by ideas, but by the desire to be in control, a posture that creates little motivation for bold change.”

Advertisement

In 2004, Dr. Coburn won the Senate seat being vacated by a four-term Oklahoma Republican, Don Nickles. He handily defeated former representative Brad Carson, a Democrat.

Dr. Coburn continued his conservative fiscal and social voting record, but with far wider public and media attention. He became notorious for using a procedural senatorial privilege, called a hold, with which a single senator could block bills from being voted on by the full Senate.

At first his obstructionist tactics were relatively innocuous. He blocked two 2007 bills honoring the 100th birthday of Rachel Carson and her landmark 1962 book, “Silent Spring,” which documented the environmental effects of pesticides. Dr. Coburn called the book “junk science” and “the catalyst in the deadly worldwide stigmatization against insecticides, especially DDT.”

Later bills blocked by Dr. Coburn included provisions for health care, penalties for child pornography, and protections for natural resources. Senate business was dragging to a crawl under the tactical loophole he was exploiting.

In 2008, to expose and embarrass Dr. Coburn, the Senate majority leader, Harry Reid, introduced 35 of the most irresistible-sounding bills together as “omnibus legislation.” It was a benign collection that almost any senator would be ashamed to vote against: a Mothers Act to relieve postpartum depression, a Protect Our Children Act to thwart Internet predators, and a shameless measure to commemorate “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Dr. Coburn put a hold on the package, which was mocked as the “Tomnibus” bill. He did not back down. Neither did Senate Democrats.

Advertisement

The struggle lasted two years but came to a head when he put a hold on a bill to fund the disarming of the Lord’s Resistance Army, a Ugandan terrorist group that had massacred countless civilians and dragooned children into its ranks. After an 11-day round-the-clock protest outside Dr. Coburn’s office by people outraged that funds to suppress terrorists were being held up, he relented and the bill passed.

Reelected in 2010, he pledged not to seek a third term. He left the Senate in early 2015 after retiring for health reasons, but continued to write and speak against government waste and profligate spending.

Dr. Coburn leaves his wife, Carolyn, three daughters, Callie, Katie, and Sarah, and nine grandchildren.

While he never drifted from his conservative convictions, Dr. Coburn forged a friendship in Washington that was as unlikely as it was enduring. Arriving in the Senate together in 2005, he and Barack Obama quickly bonded.

Shortly before he retired, Dr. Coburn said of Obama: “I think he’s a neat man. You don’t have to be the same to be friends. Matter of fact, the interesting friendships are the ones that are divergent.”