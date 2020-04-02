In Fountains of Wayne, which was started in 1995, Mr. Schlesinger and Chris Collingwood perfected a novelistic form of hummable pop-rock in a style derived from the Kinks and from 1970s groups like Big Star and the Cars.

The cause was complications of the coronavirus, his family said.

NEW YORK — Adam Schlesinger, an acclaimed singer-songwriter for the bands Fountains of Wayne and Ivy who had an award-winning second career writing songs for film, theater and television, died on Wednesday in Poughkeepsie, New York. He was 52.

While most rock bands live for the city, Fountains of Wayne and Mr. Schlesinger’s writing embraced the suburbs with finely-etched tales chronicling the lives of suburbia, like a floor installer who’s convinced his crush will come back looking for him and a commuter who’s sure about his “Bright Future in Sales.”

‘‘That’s a real Randy Newman thing,’’ Mr. Schlesinger told the Associated Press. “That’s a trademark of his writing that I was always amazed by — the sort of unaware narrator, where you learn more about him than he does himself inside of a few verses.”

Adored by critics, Fountains of Wayne — in which Mr. Schlesinger played bass and Collingwood played guitar and sang lead vocals — became a cult favorite but had modest record sales. Its most famous moment came in 2003 with “Stacy’s Mom.” With a racy video featuring the supermodel Rachel Hunter, the song made it to No. 21 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Almost from the start of his career, Mr. Schlesinger found success in other mediums. He wrote the Beatles-esque theme song to “That Thing You Do!,” a 1996 film directed by Tom Hanks about an also-ran 1960s rock band; like the best Fountains of Wayne songs, “That Thing You Do!” had an instantly catchy melody, a twisting chord progression and plenty of wordplay.

The movie brought Mr. Schlesinger nominations for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe.

“There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his ‘That Thing You Do!’” Hanks, who is himself recovering from the coronavirus, said on Twitter. “He was a One-der. Lost him to Covid-19. Terribly sad today.”

Mr. Schlesinger also won three Emmys, including one last year for his songs on the 2010s TV show “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” which often threaded campy, Broadway-style numbers into its plot.

As a songwriter, he also wrote jingles for the Maryland State Lottery and Gillette.

Mr. Schlesinger received two Grammy nominations with Fountains of Wayne, but his sole trophy was for his work with David Javerbaum — another frequent collaborator — on Stephen Colbert’s “A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All!,” which took best comedy album in 2010.

In the theater, Mr. Schlesinger worked with Javerbaum to write songs for the 2008 Broadway musical “Cry-Baby,” based on John Waters’ 1990 film of the same title. That earned them a Tony nomination in 2008.

Adam Lyons Schlesinger was born in Manhattan and grew up in Montclair, N.J. He studied philosophy at Williams College in Massachusetts, where he met Collingwood.

After graduation, Mr. Schlesinger went to New York, where he founded the group Ivy with Andy Chase and Dominique Durand, while Collingwood moved to Boston. The two men later reconnected in New York and founded Fountains of Wayne, writing most of the songs for their first album in a West Village bar.

The band was signed by Atlantic Records and released its first album, “Fountains of Wayne,” in 1996. With jagged guitars and sneering vocals on songs like “Radiation Vibe,” the band fit the mold of post-grunge alternative rock.

But Mr. Schlesinger and Collingwood stood out with witty and sharp-eyed lyrics. Melody and location were central elements to their music, a lesson they derived from Ray Davies of the Kinks, as Mr. Schlesinger told The New York Times.

“When we were teenagers, we liked listening to Kinks records because we’d never been to England, and we got a sense of what it was like to live there,” Mr. Schlesinger said.

In recent years, he had devoted himself to “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and to the theater world. Two of his Emmy wins were for songs he wrote with Javerbaum that were performed during Emmys telecasts: “It’s Not Just for Gays Anymore,” which won in 2012, and “If I Had Time,” in 2013.

More recently, Mr. Schlesinger had been collaborating with Sarah Silverman on a stage adaptation of her memoir, “The Bedwetter,” which was scheduled to begin performances off-Broadway this month at the Atlantic Theater Company, but was delayed by the pandemic; he wrote the music and co-wrote the lyrics with Silverman. And he had begun working with Rachel Bloom of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” to write songs for a musical adaptation of the TV show “The Nanny,” which is in development.

Mr. Schlesinger’s mother, Bobbi, a former public relations executive, has sometimes been credited with suggesting the name Fountains of Wayne, but on Wednesday, she refuted that.

Her son had been playing writing songs from the time he was a child, she said, and from a young age had an eye on a garish, only-in-New Jersey lawn ornament shop in Wayne.

“Every time we drove past it,” she said, “Adam would say, ‘Fountains of Wayne. That would be a great band name.’”