His nephew William Scesney said he died from complications of liver cancer at Murray-Weigel Hall, a Jesuit retirement home and infirmary on the Fordham campus.

NEW YORK — The Rev. Joseph A. O’Hare, who as the longest-serving president of Fordham University transformed it into a national institution and applied the moral rectitude of his clerical collar to civic reform in New York City, died Sunday in the Bronx. He was 89.

A plain-spoken priest, Rev. O’Hare created a core curriculum at Fordham; integrated the campuses at Rose Hill in the Bronx and Lincoln Center in Manhattan; and increased the Jesuit-run university’s endowment more than sevenfold.

He oversaw the construction of a $54 million neo-Gothic research library and transformed Fordham into a residential university by building four dormitories (including one now named O’Hare Hall) in the Bronx and a 20-story residence in Manhattan to house another 3,500 students.

Rev. O’Hare, who served from 1984 to 2003, was Fordham’s 31st president. He was also the only one born in the Bronx since the university was founded in 1841.

His priestly status proved an asset for the mayors who recruited him to civic service.

He served on two commissions to revise the New York City Charter; a panel to expunge politics from mayoral appointments; and, most notably, the city’s pioneering Campaign Finance Board, created in 1988 in the wake of municipal corruption scandals. Appointed the board’s first chairman by Mayor Edward I. Koch to oversee the city’s innovative program of public-campaign financing for municipal offices, he also served under three of Koch’s successors before retiring in 2003.

“Joe O’Hare’s unquestioned integrity, gravitas, nonpartisanship, intelligence, wit and, yes, the fact that he was a Jesuit priest, commanded instant respect for the board in an arena fraught with political challenges,” Nicole Gordon, the board’s longtime executive director, said in an e-mail.

O’Hare publicly rebuffed challenges from Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s administration, Gordon said, and “set the standard for fair and impartial implementation of reform in government.”

As Fordham’s president, and as the only educator to serve as chairman of both the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities and the Association of Jesuit Colleges and Universities, Rev. O’Hare found himself, more often than he liked, refereeing rifts in the church over dogma and academic freedom, differences between American bishops and the Vatican, and ideological conflicts among an increasingly diverse student body about issues like abortion and gay rights.

Rev. O’Hare melded amiability with common sense.

“Joe combined Jesuit humanism with Bronx street smarts,” author Peter Quinn, a Fordham graduate, said in an e-mail. “He was a serious intellectual who refused to take himself too seriously. He never lost his New York accent or his Irish sense of humor. He knew how to laugh and how to lead.”

O’Hare’s common-sense approach became apparent to the public in his role on the finance board under Koch; David N. Dinkins, who was fined by the board for excessive spending and, at the end of his mayoralty, fired him; Giuliani, who reinstated him, but was later also fined; and Michael R. Bloomberg.

“In a city of legendary Irish pols,” Bloomberg said of Rev. O’Hare this week, “one of the very best never ran for office — but he left a mark on politics like no other.”

Joseph Aloysius O’Hare Jr. was born Feb. 12, 1931, in the West Bronx, a grandson of Irish immigrants. His father was a member of the New York City Police Department’s mounted patrol. (His maternal grandfather, also a police officer, was shot dead in 1904 during the burglary of a Manhattan bakery.) His mother, Marie (Enright) O’Hare, was a public-school teacher and guidance counselor. He had a brother, Gerard, and a sister, Marie O’Hare Scesney, who both died before him.

“His native New York gave him a directness, a maturity and a no-nonsense wisdom,” said the Rev. J. Donald Monan, a former president of Boston College.

After graduating from Regis High School in Manhattan, Rev. O’Hare joined the Society of Jesus at 17.

“When I decided I wanted to be a Jesuit, the models that attracted me the most were the labor priests, like Father John Corridan,” he told The Times in 1998, referring to the crusader against corruption on whom Karl Malden’s character in the movie “On the Waterfront” was loosely based. “It’s not an otherworldly kind of spirituality — it’s the kind very geared to involvement in the present time.”

In 1954, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Berchmans College in Cebu City, the Philippines, where he had been assigned by the Jesuits. He received a master’s degree from the college the next year. He taught at Ateneo de Manila University, a Jesuit school there.

Rev. O’Hare also received licentiate degrees in philosophy and theology from Woodstock College in Maryland. In 1968, he received a doctorate in philosophy from Fordham.

From 1975 until he became president of Fordham, he was the editor-in-chief of America, the influential Jesuit magazine. (He returned there as associate editor after leaving Fordham and also briefly served as president of Regis.)

Inheriting an 85-acre campus in the Bronx, a borough that was then synonymous with crime and poverty, Rev. O’Hare added 1.1 million square feet of academic and residential space in the Bronx and Manhattan and merged Fordham with Marymount College, a traditionally Catholic women’s institution in Tarrytown, New York, in 2002.

Before O’Hare became president, 70 percent or more of Fordham’s students were commuters; when he left, 70 percent lived on campus. As recently as the 1970s, as many as 85 percent of the students came from New York City or nearby suburbs. Today, about 60 percent are from out of state.

“Father O’Hare leaves behind a record of expansion and building that any of his predecessors might envy,” said Monsignor Thomas J. Shelley, emeritus professor of church history at Fordham and author of “Fordham, a History of the Jesuit University of New York: 1841-2003” (2016).