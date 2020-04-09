John G. Davies, Olympic medalist, Rodney King judge, 90

Applying the same command and composure that swept him to a world record at the 1952 Olympics in Helsinki when he was 20, the Australian-born Mr. Davies presided over the 1993 federal civil rights trial of the officers accused of beating Rodney King, a motorist whom they had seized after a 117-miles-per-hour chase that began when he was driving erratically March 3, 1991.

The cause was cancer, his son, Jack, said.

NEW YORK — Judge John G. Davies, an Olympic swimming gold medalist whose discipline, independence, and Down Under drollery was credited with helping to prevent more riots in Los Angeles after he presided over the second trial of four officers in the Rodney King police brutality case, died March 24 in Pasadena, Calif. He was 90.

When the four were initially acquitted by an all-white state jury in 1992 despite an amateur videotape that vividly confirmed the violent beating of King, a black construction worker, Los Angeles erupted in rampages that left scores dead and $1 billion in damaged.

The officers were tried again before Mr. Davies on civil rights charges in US District Court in Los Angeles before a racially mixed jury. Two of the officers were acquitted. Under federal sentencing guidelines, the two others faced up to 10 years in prison. But while Mr. Davies described the videotape as “shocking, violent, and painful,” he also cautioned that it was “partial, ambiguous, and incomplete.” He said the evidence demonstrated that King had, in part, provoked the violence by fleeing from police and resisting arrest.

He also said the officers had lost their jobs, suffered vilification as nationwide symbols of police abuse against black civilians, and posed no further threat to society.

As a result, he defied the federal guidelines and sentenced the officers, Laurence M. Powell and Sergeant Sergeant Stacey C. Koon, to 30 months imprisonment.

An appeals court ruled that Mr. Davies had exceeded his authority, but in 1994 the US Supreme Court declared that a trial judge’s decision was “due substantial deference” because it was “informed by its vantage point and day-to-day experience in criminal sentencing.”

The relatively lenient sentences were criticized by King’s supporters as unjust but did not provoke riots, leading some, including a retired federal judge, to hail Mr. Davies as “the judge who saved LA.”

“It takes a lot of courage for a judge who sits and sees the facts up close through a microscope to do the right thing in the face of this kind of pressure,” Marvin L. Rudnick, a former federal prosecutor, told The New York Times when the sentences were handed down. “Judge Davies is that kind of judge.”

Appointed by President Reagan, Mr. Davies delivered rulings in other pivotal cases during his tenure, from 1986 to 1998.

In 1996, Mr. Davies overturned the California conviction of Charles H. Keating Jr., the chief defendant in the 1980s savings-and-loan scandal, on the grounds that the state trial judge, Lance A. Ito, had given flawed instructions to the jury. Keating remained imprisoned on federal charges, which were also overturned, but he admitted to wire and bankruptcy fraud in 1999 and was sentenced to time served.

His legal precedents followed record-setting performances as a swimmer.

Training under Forbes Carlile in Australia and Matt Mann at the University of Michigan, he finished fourth in the 200-meter breast stroke at the 1948 London Olympics.

Representing Australia in 1952 in Helsinki, he slept 20 hours a day and practiced his experimental butterfly breast stroke for some three hours daily to defeat Bowen Stassforth of the United States and Herbert Klein of Germany for the gold medal. (Carlile would later write: “My experience with John Davies illustrates the principle that it is better, far better, to rest too much than to train too much and too hard in final preparation.”)

Using his butterfly breast stroke, he set an Olympic record in the 200-meter breast stroke at 2:34.4. (The event was divided into traditional breast stroke and butterfly for the Olympics after 1952.)

The 6-foot-4 champion was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame in 1984 and the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 1992.

A native of Willoughby, a suburb of Sydney, Mr. Davies lived most recently in Pasadena.