Mort Drucker, Master of the Mad Caricature, Is Dead at 91

A New York City native, he joined Mad in its early days, the mid-1950s, and remained well into the 21st century. Few major events or public figures during that time escaped his satire, whether “Star Trek’’ and “The Godfather” or Steve Martin and Jerry Seinfeld. In large strokes, Mr. Drucker took in every crease, crevice, and bold feature. The jaws of Kirk Douglas and Jay Leno bulged; the ears of Barack Obama looked like wings about to take flight. Being drawn by Mr. Drucker became a kind of show business rite of passage, with Michael J. Fox once telling Johnny Carson that he knew he had made it when he appeared in a Drucker cartoon.

NEW YORK — For millions of baby boomers, Mad Magazine was a comically anarchic trip from reality, with caricaturist Mort Drucker often the conductor.

Mr. Drucker, who for decades lovingly spoofed politicians, celebrities, movies, and popular culture, died Thursday at 91.

His daughter, Laurie Bachner, told the Associated Press that he fell ill last week, having difficulty walking and developing breathing problems. She did not give a specific cause of death and said that he was not tested for the coronavirus. He died at his home in Woodbury, N.Y., with his wife of more than 70 years, Barbara, by his side.

“I think my father had the best life anyone could hope for,” Bachner said. “He was married to the only women he ever loved and got to make a living out of what he loved to do.”

Mr. Drucker inspired a generation of illustrators and cartoonists.

“To me, he’s the guy,” caricaturist Drew Friedman said. “I used to imitate his work in Mad when I was a kid. I wanted to be Mort Drucker; I even loved his name.”

Mr. Drucker’s facility was best expressed in multicaricature crowd scenes. His parody of the 1986 Woody Allen film, “Hannah and Her Sisters,” opened with a panel depicting a Thanksgiving dinner that, in addition to most of the movie’s ensemble cast, included caricatures of Allen’s first wife, Louise Lasser; film critics Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel; Mayor Ed Koch of New York; and Mad’s mascot, Alfred E. Neuman. Mad’s takeoff on the MGM retrospective feature “That’s Entertainment,” published in 1975, required Mr. Drucker to caricature more than two dozen stars.

“I think I’ve drawn almost everyone in Hollywood,” he told The New York Times in 2000.

Besides Mad, Mr. Drucker drew for Time magazine, DC Comics, for an ad campaign for fruit and vegetables, and for the heavy metal band Anthrax, which commissioned him to design art for its “State of Euphoria” album.

Some of his illustrations, including a Time cover drawing of Richard Nixon and Mao Zedong playing table tennis, ended up in the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. In 2014, he was the first winner of the National Society of Cartoonists’ Medal of Honor for lifetime achievement.

Morris Drucker was born on March 22, 1929, in Brooklyn. His father, Edward, was a businessman who repaired jukeboxes and ran a bar, among other things. His mother, Sarah (Spielvogel) Drucker, was a homemaker. He attended Erasmus Hall High School, where he met his future wife, Barbara Hellerman.

In addition to his wife and daughter, he leaves another daughter, Melanie Amsterdam, and three grandchildren.

Self-taught, Mr. Drucker began his professional career at 18 when, recommended by cartoonist Will Eisner, a family friend, he got a job assisting on the comic book Debbie Dean, Career Girl.

He came to Mad in late 1956, soon after Al Feldstein succeeded Harvey Kurtzman, the magazine’s founder, as editor. Mad had run only occasional TV and movie satires, but Mr. Drucker’s arrival “changed everything,” pop culture critic Grady Hendrix wrote in a 2013 Film Comment appreciation of Mad’s movie parodies.

“No one saw Drucker’s talent,” Hendrix wrote, until he illustrated “The Night That Perry Masonmint Lost a Case,” a takeoff on the television courtroom drama “Perry Mason,” in 1959. It was then, Hendrix maintained, that “the basic movie parody format for the next 44 years was born.”

From the early 1960s on, nearly every issue of Mad included a movie parody, and before Mr. Ducker retired he had illustrated 238, more than half of them. The last one, “The Chronic-Ills of Yawnia: Prince Thespian,” appeared in 2008.

Some of his most inventive works were double satires. The 1963 Mad piece “East Side Story,” written by Frank Jacobs, is a parody of “West Side Story” as played out by prominent international figures. Nikita Khrushchev, Fidel Castro, and Charles de Gaulle are among the many world leaders drawn cavorting against photographed backdrops of New York City streets. “It’s a Blunderful Life,” written by Stan Hart and published in 1996, updated “It’s a Wonderful Life” to star Richard Nixon as Bill Clinton’s guardian angel.

Mr. Drucker compared his method to creating a movie storyboard: “I become the ‘camera,’ ” he once said, “and look for angles, lighting, close-ups, wide angles, long shots — just as a director does to tell the story in the most visually interesting way he can.”

Friedman praised his restraint: “He wasn’t really hung up on exaggerating. He was far more subtle and nuanced — interested in how people stood and so on.”

Mr. Drucker was modest about his gifts. “It took me a long time to learn the skills I have, and it was time-consuming,’’ he said.

He also illustrated children’s books and contributed to the vogue for adult coloring books, collaborating with comedy writer Paul Laikin on “The JFK Coloring Book,” which sold hundreds of thousands of copies in 1962. Between 1984 and 1987, he collaborated on the syndicated newspaper strip “Benchley,” which revolved around a fictional assistant to President Reagan.

Reagan, whom Mr. Drucker had caricatured as the Godfather, Moses, Scrooge, and a slavering Hyde in a 1982 Mad story, “Ronald Reagan — Now Starring at the White House,” written by Stan Hart, was evidently a fan of the strip and treated Mr. Drucker and his wife to a private tour of the White House.

Not everyone was so pleased. According to Hendrix, Mad’s 1981 parody of “The Empire Strikes Back,” “The Empire Strikes Out,” prompted the Lucasfilm legal department to send a cease-and-desist letter demanding that the issue be recalled. “Mad replied by sending a copy of another letter they had received the previous month — from George Lucas, offering to buy the original artwork for the ‘Empire’ parody and comparing Mort Drucker to Leonardo da Vinci.”

Lucas knew Mr. Drucker’s work well. He had commissioned one of his classic multicharacter pileups as the poster for his first hit, “American Graffiti” — a nostalgic movie set in the same summer “The JFK Coloring Book” was a bestseller. And, of course, Mr. Drucker had illustrated Mad’s sendup, “American Confetti.”

Material from the Associated Press and New York Times was used in this obituary.