Ira Einhorn, counterculture guru and murderer

He was charged in 1979 with her murder. But before his pretrial hearing, Mr. Einhorn fled to Europe, eventually marrying a wealthy Swedish heiress, Annika Flodin, and settling down in a converted windmill in France.

Then his former girlfriend, Holly Maddux, who had left him, disappeared. Almost a year and a half later, police found her mummified remains in a steamer trunk in Mr. Einhorn’s apartment.

NEW YORK — Ira Einhorn was the darling of Philadelphia’s counterculture in the 1960s and ’70s. A charismatic and flamboyant personality, he preached peace, love, and environmentalism, and became a sought-after liaison in helping the city’s civic establishment grasp the upheavals in society.

Advertisement

More than two decades later, he was sent back to Philadelphia to stand trial. A jury quickly convicted him, and he was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Mr. Einhorn had been in prison for nearly 18 years when he died Friday in the State Correctional Institution Laurel Highlands in southwestern Pennsylvania. He was 79.

The Somerset County coroner said Mr. Einhorn died of longstanding cardiac problems, unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 1972 Mr. Einhorn began a relationship with Maddux. Her family never liked him, calling him a bully, and in 1977, she left him and moved to New York. He demanded that she come back to Philadelphia to retrieve her belongings. She came back. And then she vanished.

Mr. Einhorn denied any involvement in her disappearance, saying she had gone out to the local co-op.

It was a measure of his ability to make important connections that after he was charged with murder, his lawyer was Arlen Specter, the city’s former district attorney who was then in private practice and who went on to become a senator.

Ira Samuel Einhorn was born May 15, 1940, in Philadelphia and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1961 with a major in English.

Advertisement

He was an early avatar of the counterculture steeped in consciousness-raising, ecological awareness, and illicit psychedelic drugs. He dropped acid as early as 1958 and later started a rescue service for people in the throes of bad trips.

The Village Voice called him “indisputably Philadelphia’s head hippie” and the city’s “number one freak.” He attracted a wide range of friends, from the Yippies Jerry Rubin and Abbie Hoffman to corporate executives and civic do-gooders.

But his darker side and ego were emerging.

Mr. Einhorn was domineering with women and could become violent if he was rejected. The news media reported that he strangled a woman until she was unconscious. At another time, he reportedly hit a woman over the head with a bottle.

After Maddux vanished, he carried on as before. He gave speeches and in 1978 spent a semester at the Institute of Politics at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.

Frustrated at the lack of progress in finding their daughter, the Maddux family hired a private investigator. By then, neighbors reported a stench coming from Mr. Einhorn’s apartment.

When police searched the apartment in 1979, they found Maddux’s decomposed body in a trunk in a closet. Her skull had been fractured in at least six places by a blunt object.

A murder trial for Mr. Einhorn had been set for 1981 when he fled. The Philadelphia district attorney decided to try him in 1993 anyway, in absentia. The jury quickly found him guilty, and the judge sentenced him to life without parole.

Advertisement

He was tried when he came back to the United States, and received the same sentence.