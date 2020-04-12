Rafael Gómez Nieto, at 99, a liberator of Paris awarded the Legion of Honor

He and his comrades forged on, reaching the southern edge of Paris on Aug. 24, 1944. In an armored vehicle named Guernica, he wound his way through side streets to avoid German soldiers and then raced at full speed toward City Hall.

The division, led by General Philippe Leclerc, then crossed the English Channel, and La Nueve made its way through the French countryside. Mr. Gomez’s unit narrowly survived a German encirclement in a French village.

NEW YORK — D-Day was approaching and France’s Second Armored Division was ready to take part. Rafael Gómez Nieto, a veteran of the Spanish Civil War, and the division’s mostly Spanish “Nueve” unit shipped off from North Africa to England.

His unit turned out to be the first Allied force to take part in the liberation of Paris.

“I entered Paris with the Guernica; we were Spanish and voilà!” Mr. Gómez recalled in a documentary aired by Canal Sur, a regional Spanish channel. “People were surprised to see French troops speaking to them in Spanish.”

Mr. Gómez, the last surviving member of La Nueve, died Tuesday in Strasbourg, France. He was 99. He had contracted the coronavirus, his son, Jean-Paul Gómez, said by phone.

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement that with his death, “Part of our French and European history has gone. That of the Spanish Civil War and the Second World War, that of the odyssey of Spanish Republicans engaged in the fight to suppress the Nazi yoke.”

Rafael Gómez Nieto was born on Jan. 21, 1921, in Adrá, a town in the southern province of Almería. His father, a career soldier, was stationed in northeastern Catalonia when Spain’s civil war started.

Mr. Gómez was recruited as a teenager into the “Quinta del Biberón,” a celebrated contingent formed in 1938 by the Republican government in a last-ditch effort to stop the advance of the troops of General Francisco Franco, who had plunged Spain into a civil war after staging a coup in July 1936.

Mr. Gómez and the Quinta soon headed for the Battle of the Ebro, one of the bloodiest episodes of the civil war, during which the Republicans unsuccessfully sought to turn the tide by launching a large-scale counterattack across the Ebro river.

When Franco won the war in April 1939, Mr. Gómez and his father escaped to France and found themselves interned in different camps. After his release, Mr. Gómez headed for the Algerian city of Oran, where an uncle lived.

There, he volunteered to join La Nueve, in which 146 of the 160 men were Spanish. When he told his mother that he was going to fight another war, “She smashed a glass on the floor out of anger,” Mr. Gómez recalled.

“I just wanted to fight for the good of humanity,” he added. Supplied by the US military, La Nueve helped drive the Nazis out of North Africa, under the orders of a French captain, Raymond Dronne.

It took six decades for La Nueve to be officially honored by France, when authorities in Paris unveiled a plaque in 2004 to commemorate its special role in the city’s liberation.

After Paris, La Nueve helped liberate Strasbourg and eventually made its way into Germany. Mr. Gómez reached Berchtesgaden, where Hitler had his mountain residence, just in time for Germany’s surrender.

Only about a dozen members of the unit survived the war because the French army also put it in the vanguard, or “always on the front line,” Macron’s office said.

Mr. Gómez, who was awarded the Legion of Honor, is survived by his son and three daughters. He also had 14 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. His wife, Florence López, died in 2015.