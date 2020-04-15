Faith, a Broadway bugler and nine-time candidate for D.C. mayor, at 96

Faith — her legal name — died April 7 at a nursing home in Washington. She was 96 and had congestive heart failure, said her husband, Jude Crannitch. Faith, her bugle, her Statue of Liberty headdress, her fabulously fruitless campaigns, and her belief in the power of art to heal the ills of poverty in her adopted city enlivened D.C. politics for four decades.

WASHINGTON — She blew her horn at presidents, congressmen, and D.C. politicians — often from between her legs. She rode a horse through city streets agitating for D.C. statehood and ran for mayor nine times, most recently when she was 91 years old. She starred on Broadway and in a major Hollywood movie, then took the producers to court.

Born Faith Dane, she starred for many years in a stage show that spanned burlesque, jazz, dance, calypso, comedy, and performance art. She hit it big in the Broadway and film productions of ‘‘Gypsy,’’ for which the lyricist Stephen Sondheim created a role based on her longstanding cabaret act.

Her tryout to be in the show, which is based on the life of stripper Gypsy Rose Lee, was ‘‘one of the most spectacular auditions ever in the history of Broadway theater,’’ John Wallowitch, who played piano at the audition, told The Washington Post in 2002.

Faith appeared in a sequined gown, which she slipped out of to reveal a flesh-toned body stocking. She had performed her spoof of a stripper act hundreds of times, at variety shows and nightclubs from Nassau, Bahamas, to Miami to New Orleans to New York, and now she aimed to do it on Broadway, saluting, bumping her hips, and blasting her raspy, huge voice.

At the end, she doubled over, pointed her rear toward the producers, and blew her bugle at them between her legs.

She got the part of Miss Mazeppa, and Sondheim wrote her a song, ‘‘You Gotta Get a Gimmick’’: ‘‘Once I was a schlepper, now I’m Miss Mazeppa . . . With my revolution in dance / You gotta have a gimmick, if you wanna have a chance . . . If you wanna bump it, bump it with a trumpet.’’

Premiering in 1959, ‘‘Gypsy’’ ran for 702 performances. Faith played her role in the 1962 movie version as well. Bosley Crowther, reviewing the film for The New York Times, deemed her performance ‘‘hilarious.’’

After she moved to Washington in 1979, Faith was a perennial presence at public events, tooting her horn and shouting slogans at candidate forums, bars, street festivals, and on horseback, riding in parades even when she was specifically banned from doing so. She interrupted President Bill Clinton at a rally for D.C. statehood in 2000, playing her signature ‘‘Reveille’’ fanfare on the bugle and cracking up Clinton, who waved away anxious security agents when they approached her.

She ran for mayor variously as an independent, a write-in candidate, and a standard-bearer of the D.C. Statehood Green Party, appearing on the ballot as ‘‘Faith.’’ She ran, most recently in 2014, because, she said: ‘‘We’ve become the international business brothel of the world. I feel that Washington makes Vegas look like the Vatican. And I wasn’t going to be one of the people who don’t do anything.’’

Her speeches veered sharply from typical political rhetoric. She explained to the Post in 2002 that she was running because ‘‘God planted me here as a nuclear suppository up the Devil’s colon.’’

She never quite prevailed at the ballot box — she won 423 votes in 1994, 430 votes in 1998 and a personal best of 1,476 votes in 2010 — but she was a voter favorite at election forums, where her bugle calls were often greeted by a lusty mix of cheers and groans. Crowds did not, however, tend to encourage her when she’d promise to ‘‘strip for statehood.’’

‘‘Faith was on a mission to transform the world through art and God,’’ her husband said in an interview. ‘‘People may have seen her as a court jester, but Faith always told the truth.’’

Or, as Faith herself put it, ‘‘Behind every clown’s mask, you may find some wisdom.’’