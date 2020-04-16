Bruce Baillie, catalytic avant-garde filmmaker

A catalytic figure in the development of West Coast avant-garde film, Mr. Baillie became known in the mid-1960s for his lyrical landscape films — one of which, “Castro Street” (1966), was selected for the National Film Registry in 1992 — as well as for his anguished considerations of the landscape’s despoliation in films like “Mass” (1964) and “Quixote” (1965).

NEW YORK — Bruce Baillie, who personified the Bay Area experimental cinema of the 1960s as an independent filmmaker and consummate 16-millimeter craftsman whose most extraordinary movie is a single panning shot, died Friday at his home on Camano Island, Wash. He was 88.

Six of his movies, including those three, are regularly screened by Anthology Film Archives in New York as part of the institution’s “essential cinema.” Filmmakers as varied as George Lucas and Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul have cited Mr. Baillie’s work as an inspiration.

A native Westerner, Mr. Baillie dedicated “Mass,” a grim montage of contemporary California, to the Dakota Sioux, and he cast himself as a cowboy in his quasi-autobiographical “Quick Billy” (1970). Anticipating attitudes popularized by the hippie counterculture, he could have been a character from Jack Kerouac’s “On the Road.”

“Quixote,” a densely edited collage, was made while Mr. Baillie was living out of a Volkswagen bug, traveling from west to east during the same summer that Ken Kesey’s Merry Pranksters made a similar, if more drug-addled, journey, as recounted by Tom Wolfe in “The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test” (1968). Mr. Baillie’s fellow avant-gardist filmmaker Jonas Mekas, who died last year, described “Quixote” in The Village Voice as “visionary.”

Mr. Baillie was an apostle of meditation, not LSD. “Quixote” was edited while he was living in a shed at the Morning Star Ranch, a commune in Sonoma County, Calif., that Time magazine described as “perhaps the most hopeful development in the hippie philosophy to date.”

“I want to discover true American themes, the images that lay closest to the hearts of our citizens,” Mr. Baillie told a reporter in 1962. But he also looked across the Pacific for inspiration. (“Bruce Baillie lives his Zen,” poet and fellow West Coast filmmaker James Broughton once wrote.)

Critic P. Adams Sitney, who wrote of Mr. Baillie at length in his study of American avant-garde cinema, “Visionary Film” (1974), noted that “the oriental ‘saint’ in a fusion of Zen, Tao, and Confucian traditions is the first of the heroes proposed by Mr. Baillie’s cinema.” “Quick Billy,” which Mr. Baillie made after a near-fatal bout of hepatitis, was a mock Western based in part on “The Tibetan Book of the Dead.”

“The effect of Baillie’s films is to make the viewer feel that any moment of the viewing, any single image he is looking at, is a mere illusion that will soon vanish,” critic Fred Camper wrote in “International Dictionary of Film and Filmmakers.”

“The sensuousness of the light and colors only heighten one’s awareness of their unreality,” he added. “It is as if there is a void, a nothingness, that lies behind all things.”

Mr. Baillie was born Sept. 24, 1931, in Aberdeen, S.D., to Gladys and E. Kenneth Baillie. His father, a sculptor, taught art at Northern State Teachers College (now Northern State College).

His last years were spent on Camano Island in a house that had belonged to his parents, with whom he remained close. “All the films and my life are thanks to my mother, Gladys, and my father, E. Kenneth Baillie,” Mr. Baillie told an interviewer in 1989.