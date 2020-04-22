Richard Teitelbaum, electronic composer and improviser, 80

A soft-spoken trailblazer in the field of electronic-music performance, Mr. Teitelbaum viewed making music with machines from a perspective rooted in physicality and intuition — a stance that set him apart from an earlier generation of studio-bound technicians.

NEW YORK —Richard Teitelbaum, a composer and improviser widely admired in both contemporary classical and avant-garde jazz circles for his work with synthesizers and electronics, died on April 9 in Kingston, N.Y. He was 80.

“My approach to the art of musical improvisation,” he wrote in a 2006 article in the journal Contemporary Music Review, “has been concerned with developing and realizing the musical potential of one’s unconscious mind.”

In that article, Mr. Teitelbaum explained that his explorations were prompted by what he described as “a kind of hallucinatory experience I had one night in 1966 in Rome, in which I imagined unusual waves of energy passing between myself and two other people with whom I was seated.”

Seeking to translate that experience into music, he engaged the synthesizer pioneer Robert Moog to design an interface that would enable brain waves, pulse, breath and galvanic skin response to trigger sonic responses from a synthesizer.

Rome in the 1960s was home to a global confluence of avant-garde art and radical politics. It was there, in 1966, that Mr. Teitelbaum came together with two similarly iconoclastic American composers and improvisers, Alvin Curran and Frederic Rzewski, to form Musica Elettronica Viva, or MEV. Motivated by the nascent electronic music of John Cage and David Tudor, as well as the work of free-jazz innovators like John Coltrane and Ornette Coleman, MEV would sustain its activities for more than 50 years.

“Richard, who seldom took the lead, was the fundamental air around the music, surrounding it with knowledge, humor, occasional politically charged reminders, still never fearing to take over and wipe us all out with the whole history of electronic music,” Curran said in a statement. “While our aspiring musical philosophical styles in concert were distinct, Richard gave us the reliable mystical thread that bound us all.”

Early synthesizers were bulky, complex assemblages of boxes, knobs, plugs, and wires. Mr. Teitelbaum — who is believed to have been the first to bring a modular Moog synthesizer to Europe, in 1967 — had to forge ways to work in real time alongside other musicians, whose instruments ranged from cello and saxophone to glass panes and metal objects amplified with contact microphones.

Mr. Teitelbaum, whose sonic vocabulary emphasized otherworldly sounds and textures over flamboyant shows of manual dexterity, was quick to dismiss any suggestion that he might be a jazz musician. Still, he sustained enduring collaboration with prominent figures from the jazz world, including the saxophonists Anthony Braxton and Roscoe Mitchell, the violinist Leroy Jenkins, and the percussionist Andrew Cyrille.

“What I wanted to do was match sounds that I could get from my instruments with the sounds that Richard got from the synthesizer,” Cyrille, who worked in a duo with Mr. Teitelbaum in the 1980s and then engaged him for a more conventional quartet in 2016, said in a phone interview. “It was like a dance: We embraced each other, we would go here together, go there together, and sometimes we would even separate a little bit. It had to do with what we heard in our heads, and what we thought we could do with our instruments in the moment.”

Richard Lowe Teitelbaum was born in Manhattan on May 19, 1939, to David Teitelbaum, a lawyer, and Sylvia (Lowenthal) Teitelbaum, an actress. He started piano lessons at age 6.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in music in 1960 at Haverford College in Pennsylvania. There he met the influential maverick composer Henry Cowell, whose zeal for non-Western musical practices he would embrace. (Mr. Teitelbaum later became an executor of Cowell’s estate.)

At Yale University, where Curran was his roommate, Mr. Teitelbaum studied composition with Mel Powell and theory with Allen Forte, earning a master’s degree in music in 1964. That year he attended the Summer Course for New Music in Darmstadt, Germany, where he worked with the composers Karlheinz Stockhausen, György Ligeti, and Milton Babbitt.

Mr. Teitelbaum then moved to Rome on a Fulbright fellowship to study composition with Goffredo Petrassi. Lingering the next year for private lessons with the composer Luigi Nono, he was reunited with Curran, who introduced him to Rzewski, a kindred spirit Curran had met in Berlin. Together, they envisioned what would become Musica Elettronica Viva.

Joined initially by the soprano Carol Plantamura and three more improvising composers — Allan Bryant, Jon Phetteplace, and Ivan Vandor — MEV pursued a mode of improvisation that was structured yet flexible.

The group performed widely in Europe, often erasing the boundary between performers and spectators by inviting audience members to perform.

In addition to Sakurazawa, Mr. Teitelbaum leaves his younger brother, Tim Teitelbaum, a noted computer scientist.