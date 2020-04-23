Henry Grimes, jazz bassist who returned to music after 30-year absence, dies at 84 of coronavirus

After moving to the West Coast in the 1960s, Mr. Grimes simply dropped out of sight. By the 1980s, some writers and reference books said he had died. But in 2002, a jazz-loving Georgia social worker tracked him down in Los Angeles, where he lived in a single-room occupancy hotel and worked as a janitor. He hadn’t played a note in more than 30 years.

He went on to become perhaps the leading bass player in the emerging free jazz movement of the 1960s, anchoring ensembles led by pianist Cecil Taylor, saxophonist Albert Ayler, and trumpeter Don Cherry. He appeared on more than 50 recordings.

WASHINGTON —In the 1950s and 1960s, Henry Grimes was one of the most versatile and admired bass players in jazz. In a single weekend at the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival, he worked with a who’s who of jazz history and musical styles, from Benny Goodman to Sonny Rollins, Gerry Mulligan, and Thelonious Monk.

What followed was one of the most triumphant rediscoveries in music history. A fellow musician sent Mr. Grimes a bass as a gift, and he practiced day and night before he slowly returned to form. He moved to New York in 2003, his musical energy and skills as strong as ever, and became a revered figure in the jazz avant-garde. He performed all over the world, made numerous recordings, taught at conservatories, and was hailed as a musical visionary.

‘‘I never gave up on music, not for a minute,’’ he told the website For Bass Players Only in 2012. ‘‘You could say I was absent for a long time, but I always believed I would be back one day. I just couldn’t see the way to get there, but I knew it would happen.’’

Mr. Grimes was 84 when he died April 15 at a nursing facility in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood. He had complications from the coronavirus, said his wife, Margaret Davis Grimes.

As a student in the 1950s at New York’s elite Juilliard School, Mr. Grimes studied classical music and played double bass in an opera orchestra. But he left to concentrate on jazz.

He worked with singers Anita O’Day and Annie Ross. Mulligan, the foremost baritone saxophone player of the era, hired him for his band. He played with Rollins and other tenor saxophone masters, including John Coltrane, Coleman Hawkins, and Arnett Cobb. He recorded with alto saxophone innovator Lee Konitz, who also died this month of the novel coronavirus.

When he was 22, Mr. Grimes appeared with no fewer than six groups at the Newport Jazz Festival, including Mulligan, Rollins, eclectic clarinetist Tony Scott, and Goodman, the biggest swing music star of the 1930s. Mr. Grimes — his eyes focused in intense concentration — is briefly glimpsed during his performance with Monk in ‘‘Jazz on a Summer’s Day,’’ a celebrated documentary film about the Newport Jazz Festival.

In the 1960s, Mr. Grimes gravitated toward jazz’s more adventurous outer edge. When composer and bassist Charles Mingus decided to add a second bass to his group, he called on Mr. Grimes. .

When Ayler, Cherry, and especially Taylor were breaking new ground in jazz, Mr. Grimes was right beside them, inventing complementary lines to balance their freestyle improvisations. His first album as a leader, ‘‘The Call,’’ appeared in 1965.

In the late 1960s, during a move to California with another musician, Mr. Grimes’ wooden acoustic bass sustained damage from being strapped to the roof of the car. He played several gigs with singers Jon Hendricks and Al Jarreau, but when he couldn’t afford to repair his instrument, he sold it.

Mr. Grimes moved to Los Angeles, was homeless at times, and received treatment for bipolar disorder. He eventually found work in construction and as a janitor. He spent hours reading and writing poetry and left the world of music behind.

‘‘You just lived day to day,’’ he told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review in 2010. ‘‘There was just today; there was no yesterday.’’

When he reappeared in New York in 2003, performing at a festival of the avant-garde, he was hailed as a hero returned from the wilderness.

Mr. Henry Alonzo Grimes was born Nov. 3, 1935, in Philadelphia. Both parents had been musicians in their youth but worked in restaurants during Mr. Grimes’s childhood. His first instrument was the violin, and he also learned the tuba, English horn, and percussion instruments before taking up the bass. He gave his final performance in 2018, when he was beginning to suffer the effects of Parkinson’s disease.